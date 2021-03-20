PLATTSBURGH — Mossbrook Flower Farm's latest florist-gift shop blossomed in the Lake City and, when compared to its Keeseville location, ownership says this new branch is less of a wildflower.
The shop, named Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm and Florist, sits across from hair salon Punki's Shear Perfection at 175 Boynton Ave. and celebrated its grand opening about a week ago.
"We wanted a very different feel for this store in Plattsburgh versus the Farm Shop," Floral Manager Jenn Dorr said of Mossbrook's Mace Chasm Road location in Essex County.
Dorr described the Keeseville stop as rustic and natural, while the Plattsburgh location was more modern and refined.
"We were looking to do something that was more globally inspired," Dorr explained, "but still all related to flowers and botanicals."
HOME-GROWN FLOWERS
The four-season shop offers year-round florist services, but without the polished look to which many may have grown accustomed.
Dorr described Mossbrook's bouquets and arrangements as organic and rustic, using wildflower varieties, like daisies and sunflowers, grown locally at its namesake Keeseville flower farm.
Jackie and Jim Wheelin own the various operations under the Mossbrook umbrella.
The flower farm doesn't grow the more classic flowers, like roses and carnations, Dorr said, adding that those could be outsourced via the shop's Vermont supplier when requested.
During off season, the florist used that supplier to fill in all of its arrangements.
'WALK THE FIELDS'
Dorr revered Mossbrook for how hands-on it could be for clients, like brides.
"Our brides are welcome to come walk the fields with us and pick out the flowers that they want to see in their bouquets," she said. "That's a lot of fun.
"It makes it very personal and unique to them; it doesn't look like any other bouquet."
LIKE THERAPY
And Dorr loved the business' "start to finish" mentality.
"I help pick the flowers that we're growing," she explained. "Then I help to grow them and harvest them and make the flower (arrangements). It's almost like therapy to me; it looks nice and it smells nice."
While floral arrangements generally celebrated happy times, the floral manager said they also offered some solace during sad ones, like funerals.
"Even for those, the flowers bring some aspect of comfort or enjoyment to people," she said. "So, for me, it's about making people happy."
MORE THAN ARRANGEMENTS
The new Boynton Avenue location is more than a florist shop, selling also a variety of flowery items.
"We have soaps that are made with flowers that are just amazing," Dorr said. "They smell divine."
The floral manager said jewelry and pottery with floral designs were also for sale, as well as potting plants, pillows, tea towels, drink mixers and many other retail items.
"We tried to get a good variety of products and good quality items as well. I think we definitely achieved that."
LOTS OF GROWTH
In recent years, Dorr said there had been a "shift" in the local florist industry, noting that some shops had closed.
"A lot of that, in part, was due to COVID," she said. "Because we have really good clientele and a following here in Plattsburgh, as well as in Keeseville, we thought, 'Why not open up a shop there to be more accessible to our customers and have more offerings?'"
In addition to herself, Dorr said the shop had two full time florists, some floral assistants and a delivery driver.
"That's all recent within the last month or so. We're expanding in a lot of different ways."
