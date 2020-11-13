MORIAH — A Moriah woman has been accused of committing a hate crime that sent her neighbor to the hospital.
At around 6:36 p.m. Wednesday, State Police responded to a Wasson Street home for a reported neighbor dispute, State Police said in a press release.
Police said an investigation revealed Jessica A. Keech, 33, started an argument with a neighbor using racial slurs and offensive language.
"When the victim tried to remove herself from the situation by walking into her residence, Keech kicked in the victim’s door and entered the residence," the release said.
"She struck the victim in the mouth with a closed fist, and held her down by her neck. Keech continued to assault the victim and damaged property inside the home."
Police said the victim was taken to University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital for a fractured tooth and soft tissue injuries to the face, neck, chest and abdomen.
State Police charged Keech with second-degree burglary, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, both as hate crimes.
According to the state penal code, second-degree burglary covers when a person knowingly enters a building unlawfully and, while therein, "causes physical injury to any person who is not a participant in the crime."
Keech was arraigned Moriah Town Court and released. An order of protection was issued.
Police said the investigation was continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.