MORIAH - The man involved in a recent incident with State Police in which he was shot, has been charged.
According to State Police, several charges were filed against Jason G. Shaw, 33, of Moriah after he was released from a hospital.
Troopers were called to Lamos Lane in Moriah shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9 after Shaw threatened to harm an acquaintance, according to police.
Troopers were at the scene when Shaw arrived in a vehicle.
He then rammed both patrol vehicles, totaling one and damaging the other, police said.
Shaw then attempted to run over the troopers with his vehicle, police said. The troopers fired shots from their division issued firearms at Shaw's vehicle, striking him, police said.
Shaw was airlifted to Fletcher Allen Healthcare in Burlington, Vt. for treatment.
The Troopers, Christopher Markwica and Adam Duquette, both of State Police Lewis, were both treated for minor injuries and released.
Shaw has been released from the hospital and has been charged with two counts first-degree attempted assault (C felony), two counts second-degree criminal mischief (D felony), one count third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (D felony), two counts second-degree reckless endangerment (A misdemeanor), and two counts second-degree criminal contempt (A misdemeanor).
He was arraigned by the Essex County Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.
