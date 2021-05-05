MORIAH – The new Moriah Central School budget stays well within the state tax levy limit.

The 2021-22 budget’s tax levy of $4.08 million is a 2 percent increase over last year and within the district’s allowed 2.18 percent adjusted levy gain.

The proposed property tax rate increase is $0.3654 per $1,000 of assessment. The current tax rate is $17.53.

The 2020-21 levy was $4 million. The school was allowed a levy hike up to $87,182.

The new budget totals $17.8 million, against $17.2 million last time.

State aid increased by $545,333.

A budget proposition is to purchase one student transportation vehicle not to exceed $124,000. No new positions or projects are planned.

Two School Board positions are on the ballot for 3-year terms, with incumbents Erica Kazlo and Todd Malbon running unopposed.

The budget vote will take place on Tuesday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the MCS Central Office main lobby.

The public hearing is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, in person at the school for those who would like to attend.

Masks must be worn at all times during the hearing.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you