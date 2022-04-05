PLATTSBURGH — Nine correctional officers from upstate facilities were treated at hospitals after a series of fights and attacks broke out last week, the union representing state correctional officers said Monday.
Officers were treated for broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder and a concussion and other injuries, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association said.
Each incident culminated in the week New York implemented reform to solitary confinement in state prisons known as HALT. The union believes the reform weakens facilities' disciplinary systems, putting officers at risk.
One officer at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock in Washington County sustained a concussion when an inmate, who reportedly faked a suicide attempt, fought with officers inside his cell, a news release from the union said.
Two other officers at Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone in Franklin County had minor injuries after they attempted to stop a fight among five inmates inside a classroom.
Six more from Upstate Correctional were reportedly transported to Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone after they were injured by inmates, according to NYSCOPBA.
The most serious of the injuries were one officer who sustained broken ribs after an inmate attacked him inside his cell, the union said. A second officer sustained a dislocated shoulder in another incident, the union said.
The union said more incidents between inmates and officers occurred throughout the week including one at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.
In that incident, an inmate violently attacked two officers in the recreation yard, the union said. One officer was punched in the face seven times by the inmate before staff contained the inmate, the union said.
"All HALT did is weaken a discipline system that is aimed at protecting staff and inmates from violent attacks by other inmates," NYSCOPBA Northern Region Vice President John Roberts said.
"As we saw with the NYCLU settlement years ago, this ill-conceived legislation will only make our prisons more dangerous than they already are."
Roberts believes incidents against officers will become more common, saying the implementation of HALT, a law which limits the use of segregated confinement to 15 days, implements alternative rehabilitative measures and eliminated segregated confinement for vulnerable inmates, was rushed.
"Much like bail reform, HALT was rushed through hastily, without any insight from the men and women who are on the front lines and are the victims of these violent attacks," Roberts said.
"These problems are not going to go away and they need to be addressed now by the legislature, not down the road.”
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), a former correctional officer who voted against HALT, renewed his calls for state action to address the increase in violence reported in state prisons.
“The uptick in violence at local correctional facilities is frankly unacceptable and the state must do more to protect the North Country residents who work at these facilities," Jones said in a statement Monday.
"There’s been a rise in violence the last few years, and it will only get worse as the state takes away the ability to discipline incarcerated individuals for acting violently.
"These facilities are already short-staffed. How is DOCCS supposed to recruit new correctional officers after hearing these horror stories? How are things supposed to improve?"
