ALBANY — An estimated 4,000 New Yorkers are under precautionary quarantine for the coronavirus, while another 44 individuals statewide are confined to their homes, facing mandatory quarantine restrictions, state officials said Friday.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed infections in the state has grown to 33, up from 22 one day earlier, with all 11 of the new cases linked to a Westchester lawyer who works in Manhattan, officials said.
A total of five New Yorkers who have tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19, are being treated in hospitals.
The latest data from the state indicates those in cautionary quarantine settings — meaning they have agreed to remain home but have not been mandated to do so — include three people in Otsego County, two people in Niagara County and two residents of Schoharie County.
Those under mandatory quarantine include those who have tested positive for the potentially lethal virus as well as persons who have had close contact with them, defined as coming within six feet of an infected person, as well as those showing symptoms of the infection, officials said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicted the number of people who test positive for coronavirus will grow rapidly.
"The more you test the more positives you will find," Cuomo said.
Cuomo also speculated the death rate from the virus will end up not being as high as the 3.4 percent rate announced this week by the World Health Organization.
The governor argued New York has been shortchanged in its share of federal COVID-19 aid, complaining New York should get far more than the $35 million allotment from an $8 billion budget supplement approved by Congress this week.
"It's disconnected from reality," Cuomo said. "It's just another slight to the people of this state."
Cuomo maintained New York is doing more to respond to the virus than other states, though he offered no facts to support that comparison.
The governor also suggested state government will be responding to the spread of the virus "for months," though he added: "I think the anxiety and the fear is more of a problem than than the virus."
Approximately 300 State University students enrolled at various campuses in the system are being called back to New York from study abroad programs in countries identified as having experienced a virus outbreak, including Italy, Japan and China. Those students are expected to be placed in quarantine for 14 days after they return on charter flights to Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
