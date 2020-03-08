ALBANY — Another 16 cases of novel coronavirus in New York State have been confirmed since Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 105 confirmed cases.
According to a news release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of the 16 new cases identified since the governor's last update, 12 are in Westchester County, one in New York City in the Bronx, one in Nassau, one in Suffolk, and one in Ulster.
Additionally, the governor called on the federal government to expedite their approval of private labs and automated and manual testing to expand New York State's testing capacity.
He also encouraged New Yorkers to work from home, telecommute and avoid densely populated spaces whenever possible to help contain the spread of the virus.
Of the 105 total individuals in New York state who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
Westchester: 82
New York City: 12
Nassau: 5
Suffolk: 1
Rockland: 2
Ulster: 1
Saratoga: 2
"We are continuing to test people and are working with hospitals and local governments to give them the resources they need to contain the spread of this virus," Cuomo said in the news release.
"We mobilized quickly but the federal government has been slow off the mark and they continue to be slow. That's unacceptable - we need them to approve these private labs today so we can stay ahead of this evolving situation. Worse than the virus right now is the fear pandemic - and getting these additional facilities online will ensure we have more facts that will help keep people calm."
During a briefing on the novel coronavirus on Saturday, Cuomo declared a state of emergency to help New York more quickly and effectively contain the spread of the virus.
The state of emergency declaration allows, among other things:
• Expedited procurement of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and other essential resources
• Allowing qualified professionals other than doctors and nurses to conduct testing
• Expedited procurement of testing supplies and equipment
• Expedited personnel onboarding
•Expedited leasing of lab space
• Allowing EMS personnel to transport patients to quarantine locations other than just hospitals
• Providing clear basis for price gouging and enforcement investigation
The coronavirus is officially known as COVID-19.
