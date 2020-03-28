PLATTSBURGH - The moose that was seen in downtown Plattsburgh and ultimately captured by officials Wednesday had to be put down.
Department of Environmental Conservation officials said that after assessing the animal's health, it was determined that the moose had become exhausted and sustained injuries as a result of constant stress from both human and environmental factors over the several days since it was reported.
Knowing the moose would likely succumb to capture myopathy, a condition in which muscle damage results from extreme exertion, struggle or stress, wildlife staff made the decision to humanely euthanize the moose, DEC said in a news release.
"This was the most humane option given that the moose would not have been able to recover from this condition and likely would have starved to death," the release said.
Moose are very susceptible to capture myopathy due to their sensitivity to stressful environments like being trapped in an urban area where barking dogs, vehicle traffic, unnatural obstacles such as fences and pools, and a high volume of people create a difficult path for the moose to travel safely, DEC said.
Additionally, moose are often subject to being chased or cornered by the public for photo opportunities which amplifies their stress significantly and places people at great risk of being injured or killed, DEC said.
Environmental factors, like reduced food abundance and warm temperatures in late winter, are other significant stressors for moose.
Moose captures can be successful when stressors are minimized, DEC said.
"DEC wildlife biologists and ECO's have a strong record of safely handling and moving moose when necessary," the release said.
The DEC Region 5 Wildlife Unit formulated a plan to capture the moose Wednesday when it ran into a residential yard on Concord Avenue in the city's West End around 5:45 p.m.
The moose had fallen into a backyard inground swimming pool.
The response team acted quickly and was able to tranquilize the cow moose, DEC said.
ECO's, wildlife staff, State Police, Plattsburgh City Police and SUNY Police assisted in removing the moose from the pool and loaded it onto a trailer for transport out of the area.
DEC urges the public maintain a safe distance from moose and other wildlife, and never approach, corner or chase them.
The public is encouraged to report moose sightings to DEC at 877-457-5680.
