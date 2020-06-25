ALBURGH, Vt. — Search efforts for a Mooers Forks man who disappeared after diving off a boat into Lake Champlain near Alburgh Dunes State Park on Tuesday were called off Wednesday evening.
The missing man was identified as Dennis Rabideau, 52, of Mooers Forks, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
Police said Rabideau was with four other adults on a boat that departed Tuesday afternoon from Chazy.
When the boat was near the state park, Rabideau reportedly jumped into the water to go swimming, but windy conditions pushed the boat away from him and he was unable to return to the vessel.
The Grand Isle County, Vt. Sheriff’s Department received an emergency call at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday that an adult man had dived into the water from a boat on the lake and did not resurface despite the efforts of several other people on the vessel to rescue him, the release said.
Multiple police, fire, search and rescue personnel responded to the scene and began searching for Rabideau.
Search efforts included crews from the Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; Vermont State Police; fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero, Swanton and Rouses Point; and a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The Vermont State Scuba Team, which deployed sonar technology in an attempt to locate Rabideau, also joined the search on Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
