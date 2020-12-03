MOOERS — The Town of Mooers will see a slight increase in the amount to be raised by taxes in its 2021 budget.
The total budget, $2,278,489.32, includes $1,260,858 to be raised by taxes up $55,232 from 2020’s budget.
The number is under tax cap, Town Supervisor Jeff Menard.
He added that the town has not yet figured out the tax rate due to four solar farms recently installed in town that they are still working on the details of.
They do not pay land tax but they do have to pay full tax on any special district like Fire, EMS or lighting, Menard said.
COVID-19
The unpredictability of sales tax revenues in the COVID-19 pandemic world led to the town not figuring any into the budget, Menard said.
If the town gets some, “It will be a plus,” according to Menard.
There were no service or job cuts included in the 2021 budget, Menard said.
