PLATTSBURGH — Moody’s Investor Service and the New York State Comptroller’s Office both recently released positive updates of the City of Plattsburgh’s financial outlook, results that Mayor Colin Read hopes his revised 2021 budget will help continue to propagate.
Speaking at a news conference in the Council Chambers of City Hall on Monday, Read said that the comptroller had moved the city from pretty close to the worst rating for fiscal stress a few years ago to a “no stress designation” now.
The city has also recently refinanced several million dollars of bonds, according to Read, leading to Moody’s adjusting of the city’s financial outlook from stable to positive.
The positive outlook reflects expectations that, despite the pandemic, the city “will continue to improve its financial position and operational efficiency,” the Moody’s report said.
Moody's also affirmed the city's existing Baa1 issuer and general obligation limited tax ratings.
“Moody’s has improved our outlook when just about every city in the country is having worsening outlooks,” Read said.
THE FUTURE
Numerous factors will go into the city’s future ratings, the Moody’s report said.
TO UPGRADE CITY RATINGS
- Continued successful implementation of management's financial recovery plan
- Sustained surpluses leading to healthier reserve and liquidity position
- Material growth in tax base and improved wealth and income
- Significant reduction in long-term liabilities
TO DOWNGRADE CITY RATINGS
- Failure to continue successfully implementing financial recovery plan
- Inability to maintain structurally balanced financial operations
- Failure to reduce long-term liabilities, especially the very elevated other post employment benefits liability
- Material decline in tax base or declines in resident wealth and incomes
NEW FACE
Read, who took office in January 2017, will be stepping out of the mayor’s office in the new year.
Barring a write-in, Democrat Chris Rosenquest or Republican Scott Beebie will take the city’s top job, and Read hopes that the mayoral candidates understand the "seriousness of finances," and that they don’t use all the "good work we’ve done over the last few years" to fall back on.
“I’d be really assured if I heard from the candidates any discussion on actual finances; I hear they have a lot of ideas, but I don’t hear anything about the budget, about finances,” Read said.
“My fear is, people will say, ‘Hey, he fixed the budget,’ so we can spend more, raise taxes, spend down the fund balance and be everything to everybody until a day of reckoning comes.”
ADJUSTED BUDGET
At the conference, Read also announced his revised 2021 Mayor's Budget after adjusting for new assumptions regarding sales tax revenues and more, he said.
The budget, which the city will hold a public hearing for on Oct. 15 at 2 p.m., is a balanced budget with a healthy fund balance, Read said, that uses dividends of savings to get the tax rate to be “commensurate with other North Country cities,” lowering the tax rate by nearly 15 percent.
“This city is the only one in the state within 100 miles,” Read said. “It has a certain cultural responsibility to not only survive, but thrive, for the good of this region.”
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.