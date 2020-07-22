PLATTSBURGH — Amid discussions circling historical statues nationwide, the new Samuel de Champlain educational panel came at a monumental time in United States history.
COMMUNITY CONCERNS
In recent months, areas across the country have razed historic monuments for one reason or another, mostly backed by connections to or depictions of racism.
Some locals had feared the fate of the City of Plattsburgh-based monument, which sits off Cumberland Avenue near Lake Champlain, for, what was said to be, a too favorable depiction of the French explorer and a poor look at the indigenous people who had walked the land centuries before he had arrived.
Don Papson, of a working group looking to erect the panel, said he and others had been contacted by several community members who were "very fearful" that the century old structure would be removed.
"There is a lot of emotional trauma that’s being played out about monuments being removed in the middle of the night, even some statues of people who did good things," he said, referencing the removal of a Frederick Douglas monument in western New York.
'AN EDUCATIONAL MOMENT'
The 250-word panel, unveiled Tuesday, meant to bring context to the 1912 monument, though, not erase it. It was penned by Papson and other members of the working group after two years of research.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin attended the small unveiling ceremony and had called the explanatory panel a "new piece of history" in the Lake City.
"Obviously 100 years ago, we had a very different mentality in this country and I'm grateful that we've moved on and learned from it," he said.
"This now is an educational moment, where we can have a chance to get this right and explain why we may have been doing some misguided things in the past."
WHY KEEP IT?
For those wondering why the city would opt to keep a monument with known historical inaccuracies and racist features still standing, the mayor made a comparison to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.
Mayor Read said a friend of his recently visited and had lamented, "Why would that place even be left standing?"
"The reason that place is left standing is so that we can remember forever exactly what occurred in that different era," he said Tuesday. "They have a saying that those who ignore history are bound to repeat it.
"If we simply got rid of this relic, this monument, like some would argue getting rid of Auschwitz, we would have lost whole generations of people who want try and understand how we could have arrived today on some of the tragic events in the past," the mayor continued.
"I really celebrate what you're trying to do in educating us and forever instilling in our memories some of these (ways) we can correct that."
