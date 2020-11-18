Monaghan Medical hopes to use new facility to push company into future

PLATTSBURGH — In a 2020 that has already been hectic enough, Monaghan Medical was recently tasked with moving into a brand new 65,000-square-foot facility in the middle of a pandemic.
“It’s been going pretty well,” Manufacturing Manager Tim Howley said. “We were in our old facility for close to 40 years, so to try to move the entire facility and all the people has been a challenge.”
The company has been in its new home since Nov. 2, with some of the less complex production lines already ramping up.
As a medical device manufacturer, Monaghan is subject to more regulations than many industries, according to Howley, meaning that some of the more complicated production lines are still gearing up.
“It’s not as simple as moving it over here and starting it up,” Howley said. “There’s a lot of testing and validations that have to be done.”
As of Nov. 13, the plant was currently running at about 30 percent production capacity, according to Howley.
And while many of their existing production lines were moved to the new facility from the former 35,000-square-foot Latour Avenue facility, other new state-of-the-art lines have been built in the new home on Industrial Boulevard.
“It wasn’t only a facility move, but also an upgrade in our manufacturing processes to make them much more efficient and cost effective,” Howley said.
More or less all of the company’s workforce has been involved in the move in some way, according to Howley, a process that has buoyed morale.
“Moving from an old facility to a brand-spanking-new one with fresh paint, and the whole nine yards, it’s pretty exciting for everybody,” Howley said.
An increased production level over the summer, including running a second shift for four months for only the second time in the company’s history, raised inventory levels to a spot that would allow for customer orders to continue while moving.
There was only two or three days without distribution during the moving process, Howley said.
COVID-19
That ramping up of production also coincided with an extreme demand for respiratory-related products at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Howley, with one of the company’s specialties being nebulizer-related products, items involved in getting aerosolized medicines into patients’ lungs.
Knowing that they have played their part in helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a rewarding part of the company’s work over the last few months.
“These are medical devices that are going to help with peoples’ lives and help them breathe better, so people have been very proud to be able to work in this sort of industry right now, because they understand exactly what their hard work and efforts are doing,” Howley said.
Following the initial jump in demand at the beginning of the pandemic, though, there was actually a bit of a dip in demand for many of the company’s products as hospitals postponed many of their elective surgeries and procedures, according to Howley, with many of the company’s products being post-operation related.
As the summer continued and those procedures started taking place again, demand started to pick up again, he added.
THE FUTURE
The new facility was designed to be expanded upon, Howley said, and that’s just what the company is hoping for.
Monaghan currently employs 85 people, according to Howley, and plans to add up to 10 percent per year to their workforce over the next few years.
“We’re looking at growth; we’re looking at the future,” Howley said. “We’re hoping to have a really successful next generation of Monaghan here in Plattsburgh.”
