Mobile homes leveled in Champlain fire

CHAMPLAIN — Six mobile homes were destroyed and a seventh heavily damaged by a quick-moving fire at Kings Bay campsite here Monday.
“It was spreading quickly when we got there,” Champlain Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom LeFebvre told the Press-Republican.
Clinton County Dispatch put out a call for the fires near 17 Sunfish Drive at 3 p.m. with Champlain Fire responding.
Mutual aid was provided by departments from Rouses Point, Mooers, Altona, Beekmantown, Cumberland Head, Chazy and West Chazy.
Departments from Alburg and Isle LaMotte from Vermont also responded.
Crews focused on smaller fires around the area first, including a car that had caught on fire near a trailer.
“We knocked that down first and then we moved on to the bigger fires after that,” LeFebvre said.
The affected mobile homes were a mix of vacant homes, summer homes and year-round residences, LeFebvre said.
The North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross offered assistance to four residents affected by the blazes, he said.
HIGH HEAT
Temperatures in the high 80s added another challenge to the firefighting effort with LeFebrve praising Champlain and Beekmantown EMS squads for responding with cooling equipment.
“Their cooling fans and beverages really helped us out,” he said.
The large number of mutual aid crews also allowed for firefighters to rest and be swapped out when needed.
Champlain First Assistant Chief Chris Trombley noted, though, that border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic kept Canadian fire crews from coming down to assist.
“That would have been very beneficial, being close to the border,” Trombley said.
FLAMMABLE “FLUFF”
Another challenge during firefighting was thick piles of a cotton-like fluff that had fallen from nearby poplar trees at the mobile home park and blanketed the yards around the homes.
“The ground was white as snow,” LeFebvre said.
The fluff was highly flammable and that flammability “contributed to the spread of the fire,” Trombley said.
Fire investigators working on the scene later in the day put together a pile of the fluff material and set it alight as part of the investigation.
“It went up like gasoline,” LeFebvre said.
NOT SUSPICIOUS
The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday night, but LeFebvre said the fire was not considered suspicious.
Champlain Fire was back in service at 9 p.m.
Email Ben Rowe: browe@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @BenRowePhoto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.