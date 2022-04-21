PLATTSBURGH – The North Country Mission of Hope is still directing monetary relief efforts through the Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate on Ukraine's western front to assist displaced and frontline Ukrainians fleeing and fighting the Russian Armed Forces.
“We have already sent over $46,000 that has been collected and already received for humanitarian aid for the orphans, women and children, the refugees,” Sr. Debbie Blow, OP, executive director, North Country Mission of Hope, said.
“That is already in process both on the border of Poland and Lviv and a few other sites in Western Ukraine. So that is going very, very well. And we continue to received funding on that."
LOCAL CONNECTION
MOH said it would advise the public when the organization could deliver priority items to Ukraine such as specific humanitarian aid items.
“We're now able to do that because Devi Momot is connected with a Ukrainian family from New Hampshire, who actually has family members not only living in Ukraine, but some of them have been on the front lines,” Blow said.
“This family will handle the flying and/or shipping of items. They have already been back and forth a few times to Ukraine with some items. So what we are being asked to do is to be the collection point and coordinate the collection and then those items will get to New Hampshire and then be shipped from there or flown from there.”
MOH'S HUMANITATIAN AID FOR UKRAINE
What is needed: Priority list of food and medical and other items needed. (SEE BOX) If you are providing any of the blankets or winter clothing, please make sure all have been laundered and are "ready to use.”
When and where can items be delivered:
There are three options:
Where do we find the list of food and other items needed?
Please make sure all food items are non-perishable and the dates are good. It would be very helpful if you packed "like" items with like items. In other words, keep food items separate from medical, and keep medical separate from blankets, etc. That will expedite and streamline the process.
Do we need anyone to help receive or pack the items? YES, absolutely. If you come early on Saturday or Wednesday, some of our regular MOHtown volunteers will be present to guide and assist.
'IN THE FACE OF EVIL'
“In my response to the pleas to do something, I said that from my spiritual point of view, I feel that we are all called to be the heart, hands and feet of Christ, or God, or whomever we believe our Creator to be named whether that's Christ, God, or Allah," Blow said.
"But we are also all called to do what we can in the face of evil. And now, we are ready with a plan."
Volunteers are also needed to help on either Saturday morning or Wednesday morning with actual receiving and helping to put the items into packing, Blow said.
Donations will be transported by vehicles to New Hampshire.
“It ranges from non-perishable critical food items to thermal underwear,” Blow said.
“A lot of these are for people that are on the front lines. Medical and first-aid items, basic hygiene supplies, a lot of wound care, bandages and stuff like that. Catheters, types of hospital needs because the hospitals are running out of supplies.
“There's a long, long list. Even to the point of they would like decommissioned gas masks and fire suits because, obviously, they're battling different things on the frontline. Again, we welcome volunteers.”
HUMANITARIAN AID FOR UKRAINE
Critical Priority
Non-Perishable food (examples):
Peanut Butter
Baby food
Granola Bars, Protein Bars
Dried Fruit, Nuts
Canned Meats/Fish with Pull-Top Lids
Clothes:
Thermal underwear
Underwear
Socks
Camping Equipment:
Sleeping bags
Ground pads
Blankets
Tents
Hammocks
Flashlights with extra batteries
Emergency candle
Medical and First Aid items (See Special Medical Needs below)
Ziploc Bags: All sizes
Packing Tape
Non-Critical
Diapers
New Clothes: All Sizes/Genders
Basic Hygiene Supplies
New Sneakers/Hiking Shoes/Boots
Other Non-Perishable Food
OTHER: fire suits and gas masks
TACTICAL/MEDICAL SUPPLIES
● Backpacks 10 x 19 x 14 (approximately size)
● Bandage Strips, 1''x3''
● Big Cinch Abdominal Bandage
● Burn Aid - water gel burn dressing 4x16
● Burn Aid - water gel burn dressing 4x4
● Butterfly Strips
● Cervical Collar
● CPR Mask
● Cravat Bandage (CamoVat)
● Dynarex Medicut Sterile Disposable Scalpels #10
● EMT Shears
● Eye Wash, 4oz.
● IV Catheter 18 G
● IV Catheter 20 G
● IV Catheter 22 G
● IV Starter Kits
● Medical Adhesive tape rolls (2 - 3" inches)
● Multi Trauma Dressings, 12''x30''
● Pain Relievers - Ibuprofen or Acetaminophen, or both
● Pair of Tweezers
● Safety Pins
● Stainless Steel Hemostats
● Sutures needle size 6
● The emergency (Israeli Battle Dressing) Compression Bandages
● Tongue Depressors
● Triple Antibiotic Ointment (full size)
HOSPITAL NEEDS
● Abdominal pad (sometimes “ab pad”), 5” x 9” (2x)
● Acetaminophen / Tylenol
● Adhesive bandages (Band-Aids) in several sizes
● Adhesive tape
● Aluminum splint, 36”
● Ambu bags
● Antibacterial ointment
● Antibiotics: Zosyn and Unasyn iv, vancomycin iv,
● Antiseptic wipes
● Aspirin / Bayer
● Butterfly bandages, 0.5″ x 2.75″ (16x)
● Caffeine pills
● Central venous catheter kit
● Chest seals (1 pair)
● Coban roll, standard 2” x 5 yards
● Cravat / triangular bandage, 45” x 45” x 63”
● Diphenhydramine / Benadryl
● Doxycycline and/or Bactrim antibiotics
● Dressing materials, include dry or impregnated gauze,
● Elastic bandage
● Elastic wrap / ACE bandage, standard 4” x 5 yards
● Emergency blanket (2x)
● Fluids: IVF (nss 09%, LR, d5nss)
● Gauze pads, 4” x 4” (6x)
● Gels, foams, hydrocolloids, alginates, hydrogels, and polysaccharide pastes, sutures
● Gloves
● Gloves (2 pairs)
● Hydrocortisone cream (1%),
● Ibuprofen / Advil
● Irrigation syringe, 20cc with an 18 gauge tip
● IV catheters
● Laryngeal Tube
● Loperamide / Imodium
● Miconazole
● Moleskin, 5” x 2” strip
● Mouthpiece for giving CPR
● Nasopharyngeal airway
● Needle & thread stored in isopropyl alcohol (2x needle/thread, 1x small container)
● Pepto-Bismol pills
● Plastic cling wrap, 2” wide roll
● Plastic films
● Portable ventilators
● Pressure dressing
● Rolled gauze, standard 4.5” x 4 yards
● Safety pins (3x, various sizes)
● Saline eye drops
● Silk medical tape roll, 1” wide
● Tourniquet
● Trauma shears
● Tweezers
● White petroleum jelly / Vaseline in small container
● Z-fold gauze, standard 45” x 4 yards
MILITARY NEEDS
● Drones
● GPS
● Military boots
● Satellite phones
● Tactical backpacks
● Tactical Gloves
● Walkie-talkies
ONLINE
Instagram: @NCMissionofHope
Facebook: North Country Mission of Hope
Venmo: @NorthCountryMissionOfHope
PayPal: North Country Mission of Hope
TO DONATE (SNAIL MAIL)
The North Country Mission of Hope
3452 State Route 22, Peru, NY 12972
Office: 518-643-5572
Cell: 518-572-4246
Website: www.ncmissionofhope.org
Email: info@ncmissionofhope.org
Email: dshope2@charter.net
