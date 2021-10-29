Missing woman's body found in Redford

REDFORD — The four-day search for a missing Redford woman ended Friday after her body was found in a wooded area about a mile north of her home.
Seventy-eight year-old Rita Wilson, who police said had dementia, was found at noon Friday with the help from a trail camera sighting in the area, authorities said. The camera recorded her passing by Tuesday at 9:21 a.m., about two hours after she was reportedly last seen on Ore Bed Road.
She reportedly wandered from her home on 20 Elm St.
Agencies focused their search efforts north in the area after receiving the tip and were able to find Wilson soon after.
Wilson was removed and taken to CVPH Friday, where an autopsy was scheduled to be conducted by the Clinton County coroner.
Police said they were able to quickly rule out foul play.
“It’s been a pretty thorough investigation from the beginning. There’s no signs of criminality,” Lt. Robert Brown of the New York State Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.
The small community rallied to help find Wilson throughout the week. More than 130 people were involved, and efforts included aerial and water searches.
New York State Electric and Gas loaned several UTV's to aid in the search.
Some groups that were a part of Friday’s search were New York State Police’s Special Operations Response Team, State Police canines, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Corrections Emergency Response Team from Clinton Correctional Facility and trained volunteers.
“It was a really good team effort,” Lt. Brian Dubay of the New York State Forest Rangers said. “Success is bittersweet. I wish the family well.”
Shawn Terry, Wilson's nephew, thanked law enforcement, Forest Rangers and the community for their efforts, which he said were top notch.
"Their people and the community was nothing but amazing," Terry said.
Email Fernando Alba:
Twitter: @byfernandoalba
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.