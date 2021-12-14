UPDATE: Brandon Euber has been located and is safe, according to a State Police news release.
LAKE PLACID —The New York State Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lake Placid man.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at approximately 10:51 p.m., Brandon Euber, 27, of Lake Placid, left Adirondack Medical Center (AMC) – Saranac Lake, on foot, in the direction of Saranac Lake, a news release said.
He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and a blanket. Euber left all of his personal belongings behind and does not have his cell phone, the release said.
He is approximately 6’0, 200 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.
Euber was last heard from when he contacted a family member and State Police Ray Brook late morning/afternoon on Monday, Dec. 13, saying he would go to the Saranac Lake Police Department; however, he did not.
Euber is not a danger to the public, but may be a danger to himself, police said.
Anyone with information should contact State Police in Ray Brook at 518-897-2000.
