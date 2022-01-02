'Miracle baby': CVPH welcomes first baby of 2022

PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year at 11:52 p.m. Saturday.
For mother Kristina Vassar, 6.5-pound, 19-inch Izabella Genevieve Goddeau is her “miracle baby.”
Vassar, 31, said she previously had difficulty having a child due to endometriosis, a condition that can impair fertility.
“I just started to lose hope,” Vassar said, adding that a close family member also has the condition and shared similar struggles. “I had tried for so many years, and there was nothing.”
'THIS IS REAL'
But to her surprise in an emergency room last year, Vassar learned she was 10 weeks pregnant.
“I was really sick and dehydrated. With everything going on in the world today, I thought it was just all the stress that was making me sick,” she said. “Next thing you know, I found out I was pregnant.”
Izabella, who was delivered six days earlier than expected, is the first child for Plattsburgh couple Vassar and fiancé Mason Goddeau.
“I really didn’t believe it until I went into my first appointment,” Vassar continued. “I heard her heartbeat for the first time, and I was like, ‘This is real. She’s in there.’”
'A GREAT FEELING'
Looking through a list of baby names, Izabella was one that just stuck, Vassar said. Izabella’s middle name, Vassar said, was chosen from Mason’s grandmother’s first name.
Present in the delivery room Saturday night was Mason, along with Vassar’s mother, who was able to see her first grandchild get delivered.
“That was a great feeling, too,” Vassar said.
'SHE'S PERFECT'
What Vassar quickly noticed in Izabella is that she has her nose and her father’s hair.
“She’s got quite a bit of hair,” Vassar said. “I thought she was going to be a little bit bigger from how she felt while inside. She’s perfect though.”
Talking on Sunday morning, Vassar said she was feeling great and that it “awesome to feel like a mother.”
Entering a new year with a child of her own, Vassar said, seems to be a good omen.
“It’s bringing in the new year in a great way,” she said.
