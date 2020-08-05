Minnesota man arrested for sex crime again

PLATTSBURGH — A Minnesota man who was arrested last year for trying to lure a child, was arrested last week after he was seen masturbating in public, City Police say.
John Bakken Froom, 54, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., was apprehended on July 31 after someone called police saying that he was masturbating in view of people at the city beach, City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.
People at the beach reported that they thought they saw Froom urinating in full view, Ritter said, but upon closer glance, noticed he was stroking his penis
Witnesses said that he was staring at a girl while doing it, according to Ritter, and others interviewed and said that he appeared to be intoxicated and was making “creepy” comments to girls there.
Officers who interviewed the witnesses arrested Froom shortly thereafter, Ritter said, who added that because some of the individuals in view of Froom when he performed the masturbatory action were under the age of 17, he was charged with one count each of first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.
Both were misdemeanor charges, so Froom was released on an appearance ticket to appear in Plattsburgh City Court.
PRIOR ARREST
Froom had been arrested in Plattsburgh before, having been charged last December in connection with attempting to lure a 4-year-old child into his vehicle, police said.
Froom tried to lure the child out of the Crete Memorial Civic Center’s lobby area on Dec. 12 before the child's father called for him, City Police said at the time.
For that, he was charged with one count of attempted luring a child and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors.
According to Plattsburgh City Court, Froom will appear there Wednesday morning in relation to the December charges, as well as the new ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.