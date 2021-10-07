BEEKMANTOWN -- Rick Grant, president of Miner Institute, will be the featured speaker on "The History of Farming in Beekmantown," on Oct. 7, 7 p.m. at the Beekmantown Town Hall, 571 Spellman Road, West Chazy, NY 12992.
From horse-drawn plows produced in John Rea's foundry in the 1800s to modern day no-till planting, agriculture continues to evolve and thrive in Beekmantown," Grant writes.
"The history of agriculture in Beekmantown can be told with statistical trends in crop and livestock production and how local farmers have adopted and adapted new technologies. But in the end, the story of over two centuries of farming in Beekmantown has to be the story of the farmers who have lived and worked here."
Grant was impressed by how often Beekmantown farmers led the way in Clinton County.
This will be the final program of the speaker series presented by the Bicentennial Committee of the Town of Beekmantown.
The event is open to the public free of charge. CDC guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed.
The event is co-Sponsored by the Town of Beekmantown Bicentennial Committee, the Clinton County Historical Association, and the Clinton County Farm Bureau.
