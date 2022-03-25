Meth lab investigated in city

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Police Department investigated a Miller Street residence for a suspected methamphetamine lab Friday.
Police arrived at the residence at 45 Miller St. after a tenant reported a strong chemical smell in the early morning hours, a press release by the police department said.
Investigations by city PD officers and the Plattsburgh City Fire Department were able to confirm the source of the chemical odor was emitted from one of the apartments in the building.
A search warrant was executed at the apartment and hazardous materials were secured by the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, the release said.
There were no injuries associated with the exposure to hazardous material, police said. No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.