Meet Mac: New York unveils new mascot for the Adirondacks

PLATTSBURGH — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a mascot representing the Adirondacks will make its debut at the 2023 FISU World University Games in Lake Placid.
Adirondack Mac, a six-foot tall moose sporting a toque and scarf, was designed by Kristina Ingerowski, a Farmington, Ontario County, native and Fashion Institute of Technology sophomore.
Mac beat out 150 submissions from 35 different counties in the state, a news release by the Governor’s Office said. Ingerowski received a $5,000 cash prize for submitting the winning design.
"New York State has a proud legacy of hosting international competitions, and we look forward to welcoming college athletes and coaches from around the world to Lake Placid and the Adirondacks for the FISU World University Games in 2023," Hochul said in the release. "The mascot design competition was a unique way to showcase the talent and creativity of New Yorkers, and I want to congratulate Kristina Ingerowski on her winning design."
The FISU World University Games, which will run from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22 in 2023, hosts thousands of student-athletes competing in winter sports, such as alpine skiing, curling, figure skating and more. This year’s World University Games is being hosted in Switzerland in December.
"It is an honor to have my mascot design chosen for the FISU Winter World University Games 2023 in Lake Placid,” Ingerowski said. “Adirondack Mac is special to me because I have spent a lot of time over the years with my grandparents and family who live in Lake Placid. I wanted to capture the majestic beauty and character of the Adirondack region. There's nothing more charming than an Adirondack moose to represent and celebrate this spirit of friendly athletic competition in Lake Placid."
Adirondack Mac, who “has a personality as big as the namesake region,” can be seen on the slopes of Whiteface and Gore Mountains or skating in the Herb Brooks Arena in the winter, the Governor’s Office said. In the summer, Mac trains with athletes in local facilities.
“Mac has been known to relax, too, by exploring the many shops and unique restaurants throughout the North Country communities; hiking to some favorite fall foliage spots; and wading into any of the area's lakes and waterways to enjoy some fishing and swimming,” the release said. “The moose represents the best of what New Yorkers and the participating athletes have in common: strength, courage and determination. “
Adirondack Mac, as a symbol of the 2023 FISU World University Games, will be visible throughout the 11-day event through promotional material, appearances and various merchandise and souvenirs.
A tour for New Yorkers to meet Mac and raise awareness for the World University Games has been scheduled for the North Country region. Locals can find Mac:
• Saturday, Nov. 13 at Mt. Van Hoevenberg from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Schenectady Holiday Parade at 5 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 26 at Whiteface Mountain
• Saturday, Nov. 27 at Gore Mountain
