Medical manufacturer opens new Town of Plattsburgh plant

PLATTSBURGH — Medical manufacturer Monaghan Medical Corporation announced the opening of its new 65,000-square-foot plant on Industrial Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh.
It doubled the size of Monaghan's previous headquarters on Latour Avenue, where the corporation has operated locally since the 1980s.
The new facility was said to house its warehouse, production, administration and support functions, as well as additional acreage enough for the plant to eventually double its square footage again.
"Monaghan Medical has been part of Plattsburgh for nearly 40 years," Manufacturing Manager Tim Howley says in a news release. "This new facility allows room for growth as we continue to expand our presence within this business community."
NATIONAL, GLOBAL LEADER
Monaghan Medical, part of the larger Trudell Medical Limited, focuses on the design, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices related to the treatment of respiratory diseases, like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Company officials have called the group a national and global leader of that initiative.
Their most well-known product is the AeroChamber, which can be used with metered-dose inhalers.
CHALLENGING TIMES
Officials said Monaghan Medical had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, telling the Press-Republican in March that its products, like the AeroChamber, its AeroEclipse Breath Actuated Nebulizer and its Aerobika OPEP device, were all used to help those with respiratory illnesses, like the novel coronavirus, breathe.
"These three products that we manufacture — we are really having a difficult time trying to keep up with the demand," Vice President of Clinical Strategy and Development Dominic Coppolo had said
At the time, the Plattsburgh plant had attempted to ramp up its production by 15 to 20 percent.
In its release regarding the new facility, which was said to expand production and manufacturing capabilities, Howley referenced the pandemic struggles.
"This is a challenging time to be opening a new facility with the COVID-19 outbreak," he says, "but we are taking every step possible to ensure that all our employees are safe and healthy."
MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR INVESTMENT
Monaghan officials are calling the new facility "state-of-the-art."
Crews broke ground in July 2019, constructing it on a 35-acre lot nearby other area manufacturers, like Norsk Titanium, Swarovski Lighting and Camso.
At its groundbreaking ceremony, officials had called the construction a $10 million investment.
Of its 65,000-square-foot footprint, nearly 50,000 square feet was said to house warehouse/production processes, and the remainder was office space.
The facility's design will take into account employee health and safety.
A news release says it has an open concept layout that incorporates more windows for natural light, flexible work areas designed to encourage conversation or informal meetings and an open office environment.
'FITS PERFECTLY'
Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce called Monaghan Medical a valued part of the area business community, saying the company was one of the "earlier wave of Canadian companies who adopted Plattsburgh as the place for U.S. production."
"It is especially gratifying when one of our international companies undertakes a major expansion here, showing continued confidence in our area," Douglas said. "All the more so when that expansion involves such a major new facility constructed during the challenges of this pandemic.
"We thank our friends at Monaghan for their further investment in our shared future and we look forward to continuing to work with them for many years to come."
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said he was proud to house the manufacturing site within the town's bounds.
"Monaghan Medical’s new 60,000-plus-sqaure-foot building fits perfectly at their new site at the former County Airport," he said. "This area is the future of our region’s development. Their $10 million investment is a welcome addition.
"The building reflects the premier business they are. It is simply topnotch."
