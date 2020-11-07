Medical manufacturer opens new Town of Plattsburgh plant

PHOTO PROVIDEDMonaghan Medical’s new facility sits ready to go at its new site on Industrial Boulevard in the Town of Plattsburgh. Ground broke there in July 2019 and the medical manufacturer recently announced construction of the 65,000-square-foot building had finished. The plant doubled the size of Monaghan’s Latour Avenue location and had acreage enough to expand again in the future. “This new facility allows room for growth as we continue to expand our presence within this business community,” Manufacturing Manager Tim Howley said.