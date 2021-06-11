Measures to smooth traffic at farmers market

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh implemented new traffic control measures to address issues of congestion and pedestrian safety during the operating hours of the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market (PFCM).
Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., when the PFCM is open for business at its new location, Green Street will be restricted to one-way vehicular traffic to flow from Bridge Street to the market site.
Temporary signage blocking Green Street’s northbound traffic lane will be installed at its intersection with Bridge Street. Vehicles heading to the PFCM will be able to access the site using the designated entrance. Drivers exiting the PFCM site will be required to use the site’s second driveway and turn right on Green Street.
All traffic will then travel through the water treatment plant’s parking lot, up a mild incline, and then through the Harborside parking lots to exit via Dock Street.
Additional signage and temporary barriers will be installed to help direct traffic.
The new traffic pattern is expected to ease congestion observed during market days and increase pedestrian safety for those walking or biking to the PFCM site via Green Street.
