PLATTSBURGH - On Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 4:30 p.m., Meadowbrook Healthcare would like to invite community members to join staff in surrounding the building to sing three holiday carols to residents and patients inside.
“The more voices, the merrier!” Sandy Geddes, community relations coordinator, said.
“Our hope is that many, many members of our community, staff and our Meadowbrook families will join us.”
Residents of Meadowbrook have been in isolation since March 2020, and due to COVID-19 they will be unable to spend the holiday with their loved ones.
To bring some additional cheer into their lives, Meadowbrook Healthcare invites all to join staffers in three holiday carols: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Jingle Bells" and "We Wish You A Merry Christmas."
”Nursing Home residents have suffered the most during this pandemic," Paul Richards, CEO/Administrator, said.
“So please, let’s get as many people in the community as possible to safely join together, hold a candle, sing and brighten the lives of our wonderful senior citizens showing them we truly care.”
Caroling will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m., so attendees should arrive by 4:15 p.m. at 154 Prospect Ave. in Plattsburgh.
Each attendee can report to the front or back entrance of the building to receive a lit candle to hold while caroling.
Meadowbrook staff will lead all guests in the singing of the carols.
Parking is available on Meadowbrook’s campus or at the First Assembly of God Church parking lot located at 164 Prospect Ave.
Everyone in attendance will receive a caroler candle and program, which includes song lyrics.
All guests must stand six feet apart and masks are required.
For more information, please contact Community Relations Coordinator, Sandy Geddes at 518-563-5440
or email sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com.
