PLATTSBURGH — Kathy Glenn-Roberts feels blessed that she can still see her mother, Rosemary DiRenzo, regularly.
She is a physician assistant at Meadowbrook Healthcare, where Rosemary lives.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to see my mom on a daily basis, especially with days coming up like Mother’s Day,” Glenn-Roberts told the Press-Republican.
'SAFEST PLACE'
Rosemary has advanced dementia and transitioned from home to Meadowbrook in October 2017.
“She was in the hospital briefly, but basically just her care needs became too great for my stepdad (David DiRenzo) to manage,” Glenn-Roberts said.
Though that was a hard period, Glenn-Roberts was comforted with the knowledge that her mother had excellent care, since she had worked at the facility previously before returning in August 2019.
“I never worried about her receiving good care," she said.
"But I think you have to grow an acceptance that this is what is required in order for her to be safe, despite never wanting your loved one to require an institutionalized living setting. I think you have to accept that this is the safest place.”
ACTIVE, SOCIAL
Glenn-Roberts said her mom was always very physically active and social.
She and David are Adirondack 46-ers, and during the winters, Rosemary was an avid skier and would get five-mile runs in at the YMCA's gym.
“It set an example for the kids to just do what you have to do to get some physical activity in,” Glenn-Roberts said.
An excellent cook, Rosemary loved to entertain, host dinner parties and go out with friends and family.
The blended family brought together six children who grew up very close; both Rosemary and David were instrumental in that, maintaining a good family balance, Glenn-Roberts said.
Special memories include hikes in the Adirondacks and family trips to Clyde, N.Y., where David is from, with all the kids crammed in the back of the station wagon.
And when Glenn-Roberts went to college in Syracuse, then Rochester, where she lived for many more years, Rosemary was there for her.
“Those can be tough times as you’re going through growing pains and she was always there by phone to kind of help me through tough times.”
COMFORTING
Prior to when Meadowbrook implemented a no-visitor policy in March, Glenn-Roberts would visit her mother often, and David would come in three times daily to help her with every meal.
“With him not being able to come in, despite that I did see her often, I’m certainly trying to be there for at least one meal a day.”
When she visits with her mom, Glenn-Roberts chats about her day and how David is doing, and they FaceTime with him.
“When she hears his voice, she brightens, so I think there is that familiarity for her still.”
Glenn-Roberts also helps Rosemary brush her teeth and wash her hands, and makes sure she is getting a good meal and all of her fluids.
“I know she gets that when I’m not there, but it’s comforting to be able to participate in that.”
Rosemary was always very fashionable, so Glenn-Roberts makes sure her mother's wardrobe reflects that.
"I don’t let my stepdad do the shopping for clothes,” she said, laughing. “That’s my responsibility.”
BEND OVER BACKWARDS
It does not seem like Rosemary has been adversely impacted by the changes made due to COVID-19, Glenn-Roberts said.
"Staff, not just for my mother but for all the residents, they really kind of bend over backwards to try to be bright and happy and interact because it’s clear that it is difficult for many residents to not see family, especially if they have more cognitive ability and they recognize that family is not here.”
Glenn-Roberts does not believe her mother realizes family is not there as much, but said it is helpful for her and her stepdad to know somebody is there for Rosemary.
“My heart goes out to family members who don’t have the ability to see their loved ones,” she said, adding that residents’ families have been understanding and appreciative of the restrictions, given that their aim is to minimize COVID-19 exposures.
Glenn-Roberts’ own work entails acute visits with residents to address ailments that arise as well as routine care visits.
And, with the visitor restrictions in place, she goes on more social visits with them as well.
“I think an occasional social visit from a provider is very helpful to residents and so I try to fit that in where I can and I think that’s helpful to them.”
MOTHER'S DAY
Though Meadowbrook has very good food, Glenn-Roberts said, nothing beats a home-cooked meal.
For Mother’s Day, she plans to bring her mom some lasagna.
“She’s Italian and I think she’d enjoy a nice meaty piece of lasagna.
And we’ll FaceTime with the siblings and, of course, with her husband.”
What would Glenn-Roberts like to say to her mom for Mother’s Day?
"Mom, your strength continues to be a tremendous factor in my life and I’m thankful for that."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.