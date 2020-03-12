PLATTSBURGH — Meadowbrook Healthcare closed its doors Wednesday to all visitors due to the spread of COVID-19 in New York state.
“This protocol is a very difficult decision and we recognize that's it challenging family members,” Meadowbrook Healthcare Administrator/CEO Paul Richards said.
“Meadowbrook has the largest and the most at-risk population in the whole county, and we were to do all we can to protect them from COVID-19.”
The closure was based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the New York State Department of Health.
At this time, there is no resident or patient in Meadowbrook that has tested positive for COVID-19.
Meadowbrook staff have received training to ensure he or she can self-assess and report if symptoms occur.
In the event that there is a confirmed case in the community, the facility will immediately begin screening all staff prior to reporting for duty.
During this time period, and until further notice Meadowbrook will be closed to all visitors.
No visitors will be permitted to enter the building.
The CDC and NYS Department of Health have strongly encouraged nursing facilities to close their doors to all visitors.
All large gatherings at the facility are canceled until further notice, and an Administrative team was assembled to meet daily to re-evaluate procedures to ensure residents/patients safety and health.
“It's a high risk priority setting according to the Department of Health, and we simply want to stay ahead of the curve,” Richards said.
“We appreciate families' understanding during these challenging times, and we will do our best to communicate. However, it is a very fluid situation, and we will take each day one day at a time. Fortunately, we do not have COVID-19 in our facility, and we are going to do our darndest to keep it that way.”
To communicate with residents and patients, the public can call Meadowbrook at 518-563-5440, email a resident/patient at Families@meadowbrookhealth.com or call family members via his or her cell phone.
