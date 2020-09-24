PLATTSBURGH — Former North Country Congressman and U.S. Secretary of the Army John McHugh has endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-Schuylerville) run for re-election.
“Throughout Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s three terms serving the North Country in Congress, she has proven herself as an extremely effective advocate and fighter for the North Country and particularly for the men and women stationed at Fort Drum and their families," McHugh, a Republican, said in a statement.
“Her leadership, as a senior member of the (House) Armed Services Committee, to counter foreign aggression from China and Russia along with her prioritization of force protection and military readiness has made our troops at Fort Drum safer and better prepared.
"Her focus on military families and spousal support has made our community stronger and makes her the clear choice for re-election to continue serving the North Country."
FULL SUPPORT
McHugh, like Stefanik, also served as a member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
He additionally praised the congresswoman's work to ensure Fort Drum received the preferred designation for a future East Coast Missile State, an effort he said he started during his time in Congress.
"As the former Secretary of the Army and representative of this region, I know firsthand what kind of leadership is needed to represent Fort Drum and all NY-21 constituents," McHugh continued.
"Elise Stefanik has demonstrated her leadership through her proven record of results and we need her in Congress. She has my full support.”
Stefanik said in a statement that she was honored and grateful to earn McHugh's endorsement.
“As the former Representative of the North Country, John McHugh knows the unique challenges and priorities of our district — particularly those of our brave men and women stationed at Fort Drum.
"John knows that I will always be the number one advocate for our troops, military families and force protection. It is an honor to continue his legacy and effective work in Congress.”
NO COBB COMMENT
Former St. Lawrence County Legislator Tedra Cobb, a Democrat from Canton hoping to unseat Stefanik, did not respond to a request for comment regarding McHugh's endorsement.
In June, she was endorsed by Stefanik's most direct predecessor, attorney Bill Owens (D-Plattsburgh).
