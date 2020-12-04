McFarlin fears 'catastrophic' library cuts

PLATTSBURGH — Hefty cuts aimed at the Plattsburgh Public Library next year could soon cost the entity $25,000 in state aid.
"That would be catastrophic to the library," City Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) recently told fellow councilors.
"The cuts we're looking at — the library is going to have a very tough time coming back after COVID."
LIBRARY AID
The proposed 2021 Mayor's Budget, released in October, dropped Plattsburgh City library funding by nearly $79,000, or 10.5 percent, when compared to 2020.
McFarlin, the council's library liaison, said if the library lost 5 percent of its funding over two years, then it would lose the New York State monies.
"If we don't put at least some money back in that, we're going to be looking at a big discussion next year," McFarlin said. "Which is exactly why the state put that in there; they know that municipalities across the state would say, 'Oh. Let's cut funding to the library.'
"The state wants to be sure that doesn't happen."
WORKSHOP COMING UP
The topic came up at the council's most recent budget workshop, which was held Monday, Nov. 30.
It was held in the Old Chambers of City Hall and, while it was open to the public, it was not livestreamed.
City Councilor Mike Kelly had said the council was at an impasse then, but recently stated that, since that session, the council's finance committee had met and had come up with, "yet another compromise," in the form of a budget proposal.
Kelly (D-Ward 2) said it looked to avoid layoffs and rely on attrition.
Councilors have scheduled another workshop to be held in the Old Chambers on Monday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. It would also be open to the public, but not livestreamed.
MAYOR'S BUDGET
The library isn't alone in facing budget cuts next year.
Since its release in October, many councilors, department heads and constituents have bemoaned cuts featured in the 2021 Mayor's Budget.
Though it offered city taxpayers a 14.5 percent tax decrease, its critics have feared impacts on city services and the city's fiscal preparedness, should an emergency present itself.
The council has until mid-January to pass a budget for next year.
CLOSE THE GAP
In looking at the library, McFarlin suggested raising funds by about $37,000 in the 2021 budget.
That would make the proposed 10.5 percent drop into a drop of only 5.5 percent.
"We would still have to increase it next year to avoid losing state funding," McFarlin said, "but we wouldn't have to be funneling a bunch of money into next year to make up the losses."
'WHERE TO CUT?'
City Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), the city's budget officer, noted that the library's pages had been laid off this year during the pandemic.
The budget officer also questioned McFarlin on his budget idea, asking, "Where are you going to cut elsewhere to find the money? $37,000 is a (Department of Public Works) employee, for example.
"What can we do to cut expenses elsewhere so that we can afford $37,000 for the library?"
A HIGH PRIORITY
McFarlin said he didn't have an answer yet, but noted, "That's why we're here."
"It's a high priority for me," he said. "That's my sole point. I just want (to have) the conversation here."
