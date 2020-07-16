PLATTSBURGH — The McDonald's on Lake Champlain will reopen next month and hopes to leave the Clinton County American Legion Committee singing, "I'm Lovin' it."
The restaurant chain has partnered with the committee, planning to donate a portion of its opening day sales on Thursday, Aug. 13 to help support the legion's multi-phase initiative the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project.
"It's going to be a tremendous asset to the North Country," local historian John Rock said. "It's not going to just focus on the Battle of Plattsburgh. It's going to focus on the area's entire military history, dating back to Benedict Arnold in 1776.
"Having McDonald's come on board to honor the vets is a huge, huge honor."
THE PROJECT
The Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project is an ongoing initiative born of a partnership between the Legion Committee and the Town of Plattsburgh that has received assistance from independent businesses, groups, corporations and volunteers.
The project itself looks to reconnect the present-day North Country with its military roots by taking a plot of Town of Plattsburgh land located on the shores of Lake Champlain, just across from landmark eatery Clare and Carl's on Route 9, and clearing it for historic markers, an interpretive display, a trail out onto the two breakwaters on the lake jetty, a children's play area and a grand view of nearby Crab and Valcour islands.
Rock said the project hopes to one day feature boat tours out to Crab Island, where some 150 soldiers died during the pivotal War of 1812 Battle of Plattsburgh in 1814.
"The expectation is that, each year, we will grow the space to be more and more accommodating to the public," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
STATE FUNDING PAUSED
Though gaining steam in past years, the project hopes to be completed by America's 250th birthday in 2026, putting coordinators on a six-year deadline.
"Because we have a direct connection to the American Revolution that occurred right here," Supervisor Cashman explained. "I mean we are, in many respects, maybe not in the preface of the American story, but we're in Chapter One."
The full project, though being done in phases, has been estimated at $3.2 million.
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) secured $250,000 in state funds to support the project, about $50,000 of which has been spent on various costs up until this point.
Cashman said those state funds were frozen at this point due to the pandemic.
"It's critical to understand that we have not lost the grant," the supervisor said, "but given the fact that New York State is going through, like many, a pause, it is slowing the process down."
MCDONALD'S DONATION
The McDonald's on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh will reopen next month after closing its door for a five-month-long construction period that resulted in the building's full demolition and rebuild.
A portion of its proceeds on opening day will be donated to the continued Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project via tickets that can be picked up at any one of the county's American Legion posts.
Linked to a limited menu, each ticket will support a $5 meal, the full cost of which will be donated directly to the project.
The tickets will be valid from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., but McDonald's Vice President of Operations Dan Frazier said there could be some leeway there, though.
"But people can bring those in at anytime and we'll accept them," he said. "We're just hoping to make that one hour a big splash, because we're really trying to promote, not only ourselves, but this great project."
NO. CO. MILITARY SUPPORT
Rock was very thankful for the support and hope the community would come out to support the project, as well.
"We've supplied veterans to every single conflict that this country has had since 1776," he said.
"The North Country has not turned its back."
