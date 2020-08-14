McDonald's on the lake reopens

PLATTSBURGH — The lakeside McDonald's celebrated its reopening Thursday morning with a raising of the flag, some musket fire, a ribbon cutting and a $5,000 donation to the Clinton County American Legion Committee.
The restaurant chain had pledged a portion of its Margaret Street location's opening day sales to the committee's multi-phase initiative the Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project.
Donations were to come via meal tickets, which had been made available at any one of the county's American Legion posts, and were linked to a limited menu. Between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the full $5 cost of each meal was donated to the project.
Peter Napoli of the Napoli Group, which oversees this restaurant location and others in the northeast, said approximately $3,000 was raised in the hour.
"We were able to donate an additional $2,000," he told the Press-Republican. "It is really great to work with the veterans and to support this project."
ABOUT THE PROJECT
Various groups and individuals have donated time and money in support of the Legion Committee and the Town of Plattsburgh's Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project, which, estimated at $3.2 million, looks to reconnect the present-day North Country with its military history.
The initiative will take a plot of town land, located on the shores of Lake Champlain across from Clare and Carl's on Route 9, and clear it for historic markers, an interpretive display, a trail out onto the two breakwaters on the lake jetty, a children's play area and a grand view of nearby Crab and Valcour Islands.
Long-term plans have suggested possible boat tours out to Crab Island, where some 150 soldiers who died during the pivotal War of 1812 Battle of Plattsburgh in 1814, are buried.
While the pandemic has frozen some previously awarded state funds, officials expect the project can be completed by America's 250th birthday in 2026.
RESTAURANT RENOVATIONS
The McDonald's location on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh was closed for a five-month-long construction period that resulted in the building's full demolition and rebuild.
Officials previously said the novel coronavirus had put the project about two months behind schedule.
The newly unveiled restaurant was about 4,600 square feet, nearly 1,200 square feet smaller than its previous footprint, which had been built in the late 1970's.
The eatery no longer had its indoor PlayPlace area, but had gained the chain's "Experience of the Future" design, dual lane drive-thru, outdoor seating and landscaping changes, as well as other indoor updates.
Mobile order and pay was also made available, as well as delivery via partnerships with food delivery groups UberEats and Doordash.
VIRUS CHANGES
In light of the continued pandemic, and per state guidelines, patrons and staff were required to wear masks.
The chain had implemented other novel coronavirus safety measures, like blocking off tables from indoor seating, performing employee wellness checks and using floor stickers to help customers keep their distance.
