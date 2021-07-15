Mazel Tov Cocktail Party promises 'good vibes explosion'

PHOTO PROVIDEDMembers of Mazel Tov Cocktail Party from left to right: Clarinetist, Vocalist and Band Leader David Krakauer; Pianist, Keyboardist, Cellist, Accordionist and Producer Kathleen Tagg; Electric Bassist and Vocalist Jerome Harris; Vocalist and Rapper Sarah MK; Hand Drummer and Jaw Harpist Martin Shamoonpour; and Electric Guitarist and Oudist Yoshie Fruchter. The six-member group, performing together live for the first time this weekend in two North Country shows, promises a "good vibes explosion" as they blend contemporary sounds with traditional old forms, like the polka, square dance and horn pipes.