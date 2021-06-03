Mayor's Cup sailing to City Beach

PLATTSBURGH — Get ready to set sail for the 44th annual Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival.
Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary announced the event, to be a single day of festivities this year, is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 down at the Plattsburgh City Beach, a new location for the time-honored tradition.
"Our City Beach is a gem," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest commented during a Thursday afternoon press conference at City Hall. "We want to continue to highlight it, so, thank you for hosting it at that location."
COVID YEAR
Event coordinators last year determined to axe the festival portion of the annual event, citing public health concerns in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Though the boat race continued, longtime regatta coordinator Dr. Kjell Dahlen said that participation was shallow when compared to past races.
"Through the years it has been the biggest regatta on the lake," he said. "For a while we had over 150 participants each year. Last year we had less than 30."
ON THE DOCKET
The race will make a comeback this year, returning alongside a range of landlubber festivities at the beach, including live music, kayak rides, a 5K race, a volleyball tournament and a cornhole tournament.
Due to continued COVID-related social restrictions for such gatherings, the traditional post-regatta BBQ and live awards ceremony will not return this year.
Sailors typically sign up for the race in the days leading up to the event, Dahlen said, making it hard to tell how well attended it would be come July.
In general, the coordinator said many sailors came from Montreal, but would likely be unable to join given continued restrictions on the northern border crossing.
"Most of the participants do not come from Clinton County," he said. "There is a small number of racers who come from here, but most of them are from Vermont and some from the Albany area. . . I'm pushing in particular with the Vermont sailors."
Asked about event mask mandates and/or social distancing requirements, Sunrise Rotary club members said restrictions in place at the time of the event would be followed.
NEW VENUE
When questioned on the event's relocation to the Plattsburgh City Beach, Mayor Rosenquest admitted the change would likely amount to less festival-related foot traffic at the city's downtown businesses.
"At the same time, it really does expose the property that we have up there," he said. "We want people to get up to the beach; we want people to take advantage of that park, if you will."
Rosenquest cited other summertime events centered in the city's downtown, like its Fourth of July parade and other festivities, which will include a fireworks show at the city's harborside area.
While the city typically charged non-city, non-town residents an $8 City Beach entrance fee, the municipality volunteered to cut the price in half for Mayor's Cup only.
"However, it's even better than that, because Sunrise Rotary is going to pick up the rest," outgoing Sunrise Rotary Club President Sue LeBlanc-Durocher said. "So it will be free for. . . those who live outside of the City of Plattsburgh and the Town of Plattsburgh."
2021 T-SHIRT
Soon-to-be Sunrise Rotary President Jeff Prescott presented the mayor with this year's Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival T-shirt.
The 2021 tee is a vibrant blue featuring images to showcase the event's new beach venue, including a sandy lake beach shore, with sailboats and a rainbow in the distance. Also included is an American flag themed face mask, an homage to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shirts, of which there is a limited quantity, will be sold at various local businesses beginning next week. Funds support various Sunrise Rotary-led community projects.
BUY A T-SHIRT
The 2021 Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival T-shirts can be purchased online at www.mayorscup.com.
Beginning Wednesday, June 9, they will also be available at the following Plattsburgh businesses:
• Champlain National Bank on Route 3
• Champlain National Bank on Margaret Street
• Community Bank on Route 3
• Duley and Assoc Real Estate on Cornelia Street
• Liquor and Wine Warehouse on Smithfield Boulevard
• Loreman's on Brinkerhoff Street
• Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market (as of Saturday, June 12) off of Green Street
• U First Federal Credit Union on Rugar Street
