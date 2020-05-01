PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Colin Read thought Chris Rosenquest, a county legislator and rival in the upcoming mayor's race, was "very critical" of the city's process for staff reductions and noted murkiness in similar county decisions.
CUTTING STAFF
Both entities, faced with impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, looked at staff reductions to make up for expected lost revenues and fundings.
Each were able to furlough several employees, with plans to return them to work by July 31, though the City of Plattsburgh had laid-off some employees, as well.
"With 72 percent of city costs in payroll," Mayor Read said, "cuts were inevitable."
The county had entered into an agreement with its largest union, allowing staff to opt into a furlough program and the county to make final determinations.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo was clear to say the program, though saving cash, wasn't the be-all-end-all solution to COVID-19-related budget shortfalls.
"This simply is trying to save as much money as possible in the short-term," he had said.
Neither the city nor the county had featured resolutions for staff reductions on their agendas prior to the voting meetings.
UNION POSITIONS
Clinton County Probation Department Sr. Probation Officer Joe Musso, as the Civil Service Employees Association Local 884 president, told The Press-Republican that the union had worked hand in hand with the county.
"From the union’s perspective, it’s extremely fair," he had said.
The City of Plattsburgh had, in conversation with some department heads and councilors, determined which positions the municipality would need to see cuts and then communicated with the unions to make personnel determinations.
"I'm deeply saddened," Jason Keable, president of the city's largest union, American Federation of State County Municipal Employees Council 66 Local 788, had said the following day.
"I was kind of blindsided; nobody really knew. I wish there could have been more communication so that I could have helped out with the decision making."
ROSENQUEST REACTS
Before voting for staff reductions, some city councilors had vied for more time to review the list of at-risk positions and their possible impacts on city dwellers.
Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) had hoped to table the item and was backed by Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and former Councilor Paul DeDominicas (D-Ward 4).
It was DeDominicas who said he had received the list a short time prior to the meeting, but councilors proceeded with the vote that evening, clearing the city to make necessary reductions. DeDominicas resigned from his seat the next day.
Shortly after, Area 9 Legislator, and 2020 mayoral candidate, Chris Rosenquest went on record to say, "the means by which these decisions were presented to the council is indicative of continued lack of communication, transparency and leadership of the current mayor."
"The mayor’s decision to balance the budget on the backs of city workers essentially left many of the council with absolutely no time to prepare questions or evaluate other options," he had continued. "It also completely blocked public and employee input.”
With concerns of the novel coronavirus, Rosenquest had said the opportunity for dialogue on such matters was limited, but not an excuse.
NO RECORD
Plattsburgh City Mayor Read said the City Common Council had been faced with "very difficult budget decisions" and wanted to make one point clear: "The unions were completely involved in this process as determined by Clinton County Civil Service. To claim surprise is completely disingenuous. The Common Council and I followed the process with complete transparency with the unions and departments."
It was the process, as provided by the county's Civil Service, that Read thought Rosenquest had been critical of.
"I believe the County Operations committee he chairs oversees Civil Service," the city mayor said.
"He must also have guided and voted for the difficult county layoff procedures, as well, but I can't find any record of committee or county meetings to discuss this matter that ended up laying off or furloughing six or eight times the 24 people in the city furloughed."
As of Wednesday night, the county's resolution regarding its furlough program could be found online at https://clintoncountygov.com/legislative/agendas_minutes.
Minutes were not yet available.
KEPT IN THE LOOP
Rosenquest, who said employment decisions weren't made through his County Operations and Economic Development committee, backed the county's approach and process.
"County administration, department heads, Civil Service Employees Association Local 884, individual employees and the legislature were all included in the conversation from the beginning and before any legislation was passed," he said.
"It was essential that all employees were kept in the loop, were empowered to contribute to conversations that impacted their employment and certainly didn't find out about their employment status via social media."
Rosenquest said, as mayor, he would have taken the county's approach as example.
"On how to preserve the dignity of our hard-working city employees by including them, our unions and department heads when making such drastic decisions in a time of uncertainty."
CANDIDATES RESPOND
Fellow mayoral candidates Tenzin Dorjee, a downtown restaurant owner and Democrat, as well as Republican Scott Beebie reacted to their opponents' dispute.
Beebie, a retired Plattsburgh City Police lieutenant, thought, like Rosenquest, that the county had done well with its furlough process.
"From where I’m sitting, the legislature's process could be a lesson in the collaborative efforts the city, namely the Finance Committee and Mr. Read, desperately need," he said. "I would applaud Rosenquest and his fellow county legislators for handling the county employees with the respect their collective service merits."
Dorjee, who admitted to having little knowledge of the county staff reductions, said he could only hope decisions were fair and that those furloughed had been taken care off.
"Long-term employees are not things to be used and discarded as needed. They are fellow humans and should be treated with respect for their service. Being secretive seems to be the norm these days," he said.
"If the mayor is frustrated with the county, he can well understand the feelings of his constituents as city business has been anything but transparent," he continued. "I cannot say about the motivations and politics of other candidates. If you are running for the city mayor then your first and only motivation should be to benefit the city residents in collaboration with neighbors and honest transparency."
'NO TIME FOR POLITICS'
Mayor Read said he knew everyone was hurting at the moment and said "the city is in a fight for its very survival."
"The county too is facing threats it has never faced before. This is no time for politics," he said.
"It's time to work together to keep us safe, bring the economy back when it is safe to do so, and rebuild city finances in an incredibly difficult and precarious time."
