PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read released the municipality's 2021 Mayor's Budget earlier this week, days before the democratic primary and in the midst of the election's early voting period, leading some mayor hopefuls to call the move political play.
"I don't think it's lost on people that this tactic is more of the same doom and gloom financial rhetoric that uses fear to drum up political support," Democrat Chris Rosenquest said.
"This is the same song we've heard from the beginning. We want solutions to the financial problems (that), to Colin's admission, still persist under years of his leadership."
2021 BUDGET PROPOSAL
The proposed $57.98 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year was devised using the City Common Council's recently OK'd five-year plan and, Mayor Read had said, would "roll the tax rate back five years" by 5.46 percent.
That would drop the rate from its current $11.99 to $11.54 per $1,000 assessed property value. While the state mandated tax cap hadn't been calculated yet, Read had said the budget would fall "well below the cap."
The 2021 Mayor's Budget accounted for continued operations at the City Beach and marina, but left the fate of other Rec Complex facilities at the mercy of city councilors.
Read said the plan would guide the City of Plattsburgh into a post-pandemic world, and would allow the municipality a quick transition if and when Congress were to issue local government bailouts.
"(T)hat inflow can be used first to replenish the savings account and then pay dividends to taxpayers," he had said in his budget narrative, "many of whom are struggling economically with no bailout themselves, in the form of a lower tax rate until the savings account again reaches an appropriate level."
AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
The Mayor's Budget usually has a fall deadline, affording councilors time enough to devise and approve a city budget for the upcoming year.
Read released the 2020 Mayor's Budget in August of last year, putting this June reveal seemingly ahead of schedule.
The mayor had noted the change within his budget narrative and had said the early release would allow "the luxury of controlling the trajectory not based on a budget set six months ago, but by a budget that can be reset now and smoothly converge to the new budget for next year."
'TIMING MAKES SENSE'
On Saturday, early voting for the democratic primary kicked off, to last through Sunday, June 21, and Primary Election Day was scheduled for Tuesday, June 23.
Democrats vying for a spot on this fall's ballot included incumbent Read, Clinton County Legislator Rosenquest and downtown businessman Tenzin Dorjee.
Scott Beebie, a former Plattsburgh City Police Department lieutenant, was the sole Republican trying for the seat and said "the timing makes sense" for Read's June budget reveal.
"He is an incumbent looking to play his only advantage against his primary running mates," Beebie said. "Wouldn't be the first time Read said one thing and did another with his tool of choice — a spreadsheet."
The Republican said a "majority of the North Country is still absorbing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic" and noted "many impactful unknowns," such as the reopening of the border and possible financial aid packages.
"It is confounding that he would be so assertive — it is almost arrogant," Beebie said. "Mr. Read releasing the budget is curious for a variety of reasons that I hope his party addresses in their primary."
'MORE THAN A BOOKKEEPER'
Rosenquest said, in his review of the proposed budget, that the approach seemed to balance the city's budget "on the backs of our city departments and our workers."
"This budget goes even further by divesting from our parks, the City Beach and our waterfront," he added. "These are the resources that attract tourism dollars, business investment and improve our quality of life."
The mayoral hopeful said touting a lowered tax rate was "one thing that a lot of us politicians run on," but said the numbers had people, families and other resources attached to them.
"This budget is asking taxpayers to keep shelling out to get less and less in return," Rosenquest continued. "At some point City Hall has to listen to what voters want and this is something which seems wholly lost on (Read).
"We need more than a bookkeeper. Voters are demanding leadership that has the ability to manage our financial stability, invest in the resources that will build towards economic growth and build community cohesion."
Dorjee did not wish to provide a statement on the budget.
MAYOR PLAYS DEFENSE
Read was upset by the criticisms of his election opponents, calling the candidates "armchair quarterbacks."
"I realize everything seems all-too-easy for those who have never put together a $60 million budget, and negotiate with Wall Street bond raters to keep our interest rates down to save taxpayers millions," he said. "As a taxpayer, I find that armchair quarterbacking very disturbing."
The mayor said he took seriously the budget assumptions provided to him by city councilors in the five-year budget plan and noted the municipality's once depleted fund balance under former leadership.
"The process requires the Common Council to produce such a five-year plan by June 1. This council has," he said. "Then, the mayor must turn around and produce a budget that meets their assumptions. I'm the first mayor to believe this should be done promptly, especially now when we are bleeding more than $1 million every six months.
"The other candidates are critical of being responsible, and want to delay and delay," he continued. "Why wait for six months and almost completely drain our savings if difficult decisions need to be made today?
"Nobody has followed this health and economic crisis more closely than I have, and I believe my record in early intervention is well-appreciated."
'FINGER-POINTING WON'T DO'
In the days of COVID-19, Read said true leadership of a mayor and a Common Council required more than slogans.
"I still don't see what these candidates would do to solve mind-blowingly difficult problems except to point the finger," he said. "Well, now, our very future depends on proven leadership. Finger-pointing won't do. Slogans and accusations don't cut it."
Read said his goal was to deliver taxpayer services without raising their taxes and rents.
"By preserving our finances, we keep our city sustainable, our workforce employed, our retirees covered, our bonds honored and our cheap and now completely green electricity flowing," he said.
"I saved our finances in 2017 under much less difficult circumstances and I will do it again."
HEARING SCHEDULED
A public hearing on it will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall on Thursday, June 25 at 5 p.m.
The budget proposal can be found online at: www.cityofplattsburgh.com.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.