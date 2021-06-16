PLATTSBURGH — While the resolution to enter into a purchasing agreement for the Plattsburgh Boat Basin and Naked Turtle was withdrawn from tonight's Common Council agenda, Mayor Christopher Rosenquest says the $7.25 million deal is still afloat.
"I think that giving enough time for this process is required," he told the Press-Republican Wednesday. "Because it is so complex, I feel it's better to provide the opportunity to clarify the complexities.
"But it is certainly not off the table; I still think that there is validity in pursuing it."
ON THE TABLE
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, city officials are considering paying $7.25 million for the 11.84 acres of lakefront property, assessed at $1.7 million, as well as its onsite marina and seasonal restaurant.
Mayor Rosenquest anticipated bonding out the funds over a 20 year period at 2.5% interest with yearly payments of around $450,000.
He said early estimates showed an annual profit of about $250,000, after expenses. His vision for the site included onboarding third-party entities to operate the businesses and the city's existing marina, located right next door.
TIEBREAKER
The resolution in question was narrowly approved at a committee meeting last week, during which councilors had been split, leaving the mayor to break the tie.
Councilors Jaime Canales (Ward 1), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) voted for the resolution, while councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) and Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) voted against.
Rosenquest had voted in the affirmative, passing the resolution onto tonight's regular meeting agenda.
"I did pull it from the agenda for a number of reasons," he said Wednesday. "One is, as I've said in the past, I'm not going to legislate from the tiebreaking position. I don't believe that is appropriate.
"Although the mayor has that ability, I don't believe, especially with such a crucial decision as this, that is the position that I want to take on this item."
NEGOTIATIONS
Rosenquest has said entering into the agreement would not bind the city to the deal, but described it as somewhat committing both the buyer and the seller to the prospect.
The city, as the buyer, would commit $20,000, while the seller would remove the property from the market.
Once signed, the agreement would launch two months of due diligence, including a third-party valuation, appraisal and inspection, and Rosenquest said the city would get a closer look at "the books."
Of the councilors against the arrangement, some feared losing the $20,000 in taxpayer money and wanted the due diligence period to occur beforehand.
While he called the deal's terms "standard business," Rosenquest had agreed to go back to the seller to possibly renegotiate. He told the Press-Republican Wednesday those talks were successful.
"Rather than the initial $20,000, they agreed to $5,000, which would have alleviated a lot of the potential loss up front as part of going into that due diligence period. But there are still additional complexities and, unfortunately, just the reduction of that is not enough to address any other additional concerns."
ANSWERING QUESTIONS
In the days since the prospective deal was first introduced, Rosenquest said what he heard from the community was what he heard from the council.
"The community is split. There are concerns and they are valid. There are people who are really strongly opposed to it and people who are strongly for it."
The mayor said the matter had also created some contention he'd like dealt with.
"I think we can still have difficult conversations without that contention. This is a crucial issue, but we can have it with civility and with dialogue in a way to hear everybody's concerns and to clarify some of those, as well."
That in mind, Rosenquest was in the process of scheduling some public forums to take place over the next week or so.
"To just let it settle in and allow people to consume the information that is out there, but also be available to answer any questions in a public forum."
Those dates and times had not been solidified as of Wednesday evening.
'THAT'S THE RISK'
Asked if he was at all concerned the property might sell while the city took this step back, Rosenquest said that was an option for the seller.
"I believe they have continued their marketing efforts. Unfortunately, without a sales agreement between the seller and the city, that's the risk the city takes — to potentially lose the opportunity to explore this option."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.