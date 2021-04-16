Mayor reflects on first 100 days

PLATTSBURGH — Reflecting on his first 100 days as mayor of the City of Plattsburgh, Christopher Rosenquest says he's proud to have restored the Lake City's relationship with neighboring Town of Plattsburgh, as evidenced by a compact signing scheduled for this morning.
The Plattsburgh City-Town Compact, announced earlier this week, will end active lawsuits between the municipalities and foster communication, collaboration and compromise between the two municipalities.
"When we put out the Plan for Plattsburgh for the campaign, one of the things we did say is that we would start this work with the town within the year," Rosenquest said, noting a 9-point plan released last year.
"We knew it was going to be difficult and we didn't expect it to happen so quickly, but we're certainly happy that it happened as quickly as it did," he continued.
"That's a big deal for us and just setting us up for the future."
OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS
The mayor held a Facebook Live event Wednesday night to engage with community members and discuss his first 100 days working out of City Hall. The video had more than 1,000 views as of Thursday afternoon and close to 200 comments.
Asked his other accomplishments since taking office, Rosenquest noted community engagement, advancements towards the "Complete Streets" model, infrastructure improvements and a renewed focus on city-owned recreation opportunities, like its beach and parks.
He believed his next big task to be seeing through those recreation efforts from the perspective of "how they are going to impact generations to come."
"Really moving the needle on recreation when it comes to park and green space development in the city," he said.
CITY PARKS, BEACH
A recent city report examined more than 20 parks citywide and rated their current state. Several were labeled as either "hazardous" or "needs work" and about half were said to be in "excellent" condition.
"The intention is that this report will provide us guidance to prioritize improvements that will revitalize a new recreation program that will serve everyone," a Wednesday news release says.
As for the Plattsburgh City Beach, which did not officially open last year partially due to concerns of the novel coronavirus, Mayor Rosenquest said city staff was planning for a typical June opening this summer.
Scheduled improvements, including the rehab of the bathhouse at the beach's south end and new boardwalk railings, were on time for that date, he said, noting that the demolition of the other bathhouse, which was in "severe disrepair," might extend past the reopening.
"That might take a little bit longer to tear down," he said. "We're testing the tiles now for asbestos and we're getting quotes on demolition. That might be the only thing that extends past the opening date, but I don't even expect that."
'THINGS TAKE TIME'
Asked if there were any projects the mayor wished were closer to the finish line than they were currently, he said, "Nothing really comes to mind."
"There are a bunch of things that are certainly in the works, and it's understandable," he said, noting the political cycle of government. "Things do take time and I'm aware that they take time.
"There's nothing, right now, that I wish would happen sooner than it actually has."
WATCH THE LIVE
The mayor's 100 days Facebook Live event, which includes a tour of his office, is available for viewing at facebook.com/MayorChrisRosenquest.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.