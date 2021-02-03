PLATTSBURGH — When it comes to plans, Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest says the Lake City has a lot of them.
"But plans alone do nothing," the mayor said during his State of the City address Wednesday morning.
"Now it's time to turn the page; now it's time to implement those plans, execute those plans and have the wherewithal to make those decisions."
NO. CO. TUNES IN
Rosenquest spoke at the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County, City and Town event, which was held virtually this year and supported by companies like NBT Bank and consulting firm Barton and Loguidice.
More than 100 attendees tuned in early Wednesday morning.
The city mayor followed Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry and preceded Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Rosenquest focused first on economic development, saying, in the City of Plattsburgh, that had a lot to do with the resources available and how they were used to develop the community and economy.
That was where the plans went into play, he said, noting the city’s in-process Comprehensive Master Plan, its Destination Master Plan, Harborside Master Plan and Dock Street Best Use Study.
“The problem we’re out to solve in the next three to 10 years is implementing those plans,” Rosenquest said. “They’re great plans.”
They will have to be implemented in a way that ensures community benefit and community involvement, he added.
“Making sure those plans benefit not only the present, but also the future.”
CITY INFRASTRUCTURE
Rosenquest said Plattsburgh City’s infrastructure would be the foundation that its economic development would be built upon.
Admitting it wasn’t the “most exciting” of topics, the mayor described infrastructure as “the things people don’t care about until they do.”
“You don’t care about it, unless you don’t have water; you don’t care about it, unless you don’t have electricity,” Rosenquest said.
“Those are the things that are just in the background of our day-to-day life.”
The mayor said the city was looking at ways to manage its intersections and make the Lake City more walkable, bikeable.
At the upcoming regular session of the Plattsburgh City Common Council, he said there would be a Complete Streets resolution on the agenda, which is a policy and design approach meant to make multi-modal travel safe and accessible for all users.
“I feel like we have enough momentum to do that and we’re years behind,” he said. “There are some things for us to catch up on in the city that we’re doing well at, but we could be doing better at.”
He also referenced the year’s planned road improvement projects, which will stretch a total of 1.3 miles and include the full depth reconstructions of Cogan and Riley avenues, as well as development of a long-term water security plan.
TOURIST COMMUNITY, ECONOMY
With northern border crossings restrictions continuing to block leisure visits, Rosenquest said the regional economy paid the price.
“As we saw, we had a pretty big hit in sales tax due to the border closure, which, to me and to a lot of us, acknowledged that we are a tourist-driven economy,” he said.
“When we don’t have our neighbors to the north traveling down and shopping at our shops and staying at our hotels — we see that economic impact.”
Rosenquest wanted the City of Plattsburgh to capitalize off of that realization and invest in natural resources, like the City Beach on the shores of Lake Champlain and the Saranac River, which runs through its downtown.
“As we start to invest in those resources that attract tourism, that’s also an investment into us, an investment into our quality of life and the things that we love and the reasons why we live here,” he said.
The mayor said the city fully intended to invest, clean and reopen its beach this year, which was closed due to concerns of the novel coronavirus last summer.
“We are what we invest in.”
THANKS STAFF
Rosenquest, who just took his mayoral position last month, gave thanks to his city staff.
“The women and men who, day to day, work in the city and keep our community going,” he said.
“In the last four weeks, I will tell you, it has been nothing but a positive reception. It has been a partnership, working hand in hand and nothing but the best.”
