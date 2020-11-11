PLATTSBURGH — One day after unofficial tallies marked him next Plattsburgh City mayor, Mayor-Elect Christopher Rosenquest was diving right in.
The Democrat won't take the helm until Jan. 1, but, in the meantime, assembled a "transition team" and announced upcoming changes to his social media presence.
"We appreciate the win," Rosenquest told the Press-Republican. "That work is done, but it's really like the hard work needs to start now."
ABSENTEES SECURE SEAT
Officials of the Clinton County Board of Elections counted absentee ballots Monday, which erased Republican candidate Scott Beebie's 290-vote lead from Election Day.
With more than 2,300 mail-in votes added to the mix, Rosenquest, a Clinton County legislator from Area 9, ended the day more than 300 votes ahead of his opponent.
The unofficial results were expected to be certified at some point next week.
MAKING THE TRANSITION
Rosenquest's "transition team" was a group of six individuals who, he said, he had contacted and asked to help soften his mayoral passage.
The team was described as a group of "community advisors," including Plattsburgh Town Board members, business owners and city employees, all of whom had expertise ranging from legal to planning. The mayor-elect, wanting to keep things "apolitical," said he would not be releasing names.
Though he wasn't sure if any previous mayor had taken this approach before, he felt it was a necessary one.
"It's really setting up what's next come January," Rosenquest explained. "It's making sure that I'm having the right conversations with the right people and bouncing ideas off of folks to make sure that we're on the right track, because there's going to be a lot of work.
"We already knew that there was going to be a lot of work, so we want to hit the ground running and we don't want to waste a lot of time with missteps."
'ONLY MAYOR KNOWS'
Rosenquest said he would soon reach out to incumbent Mayor Colin Read, as well, and hoped that conversation would be fruitful.
"There is a lot of nuanced information and details and minutia that is crucial to success of this job," Rosenquest said. "I can learn as much as I can from department heads and from individual employees, but there are very detailed bits and pieces that only the mayor knows, or only the mayor and close employees know.
"It would be really beneficial to the taxpayers and to our community to have a new mayor go in also knowing these things."
YOUTUBE CHANNEL
In a Tuesday afternoon post on his "Rosenquest for Mayor" Facebook page, Rosenquest announced his first "official" item of business.
"I'll be launching a mayoral YouTube channel," the post reads. "If there's specific content YOU want to see on our YouTube channel please let us know and we'll add it to the list."
Asked about the channel, Rosenquest said he was, admittedly, a "YouTube fanatic."
"I think it would be kind of cool to let people see the day-to-day and the month-to-month of what it means to be a mayor in our community, in our small (city) of Upstate New York," he said, noting that videos may be released once a week, or so.
"We're in a digital age. People want access. They want to know what's going on. Who knows where it will go, but I love the idea."
PAGE MERGER
Rosenquest also announced he would be repurposing his "Rosenquest for Mayor" campaign page, merging it with his "Chris Rosenquest" legislator page.
"I'm running a legislative page and mayor's page and they're both political pages," he said. "I think it would just be less confusing for people.
"We want people to know that we're available there, over phone, over email, in the office — we just want people to know that we're available."
