Mayor candidates face off in latest debate

PLATTSBURGH — City of Plattsburgh mayoral candidates Scott Beebie and Chris Rosenquest differ sharply on who is better qualified for the job.
With Election Day less than a month out, Beebie, a Republican, and Chris Rosenquest, a Democrat battled it out in a soon-to-be televised debate this week.
'THE BEST CANDIDATE'
The two contenders have pledged similar platforms this campaign season, but showed some variance at the recent Mountain Lake PBS event, which was moderated by longtime host Thom Hallock.
While keeping it cordial, the candidates told studio cameras what set them apart from their rival.
Rosenquest, Clinton County legislator and small business owner, spoke to his work history and his 9-point Plan for Plattsburgh, which was released in August and outlined his goals for the city if elected this fall.
"I'm your candidate with the career experience in business management and budgeting," Rosenquest said. "I'm your candidate with the political relationships to help us through these challenging times; I'm your candidate who can be mayor on Day 1."
Beebie, a retired Plattsburgh City Police lieutenant, said he was running for mayor, because he felt the Lake City was in crisis.
"I excel in crisis," the Republican said. "I can take my lifelong experience, not only as a resident, but as a taxpayer and as a career employee, and I can correct that crisis starting immediately.
"That's why I'm the best candidate."
COUNCIL, STAFF COMMUNICATION
After responding to a slew of questions, panelists asked, if elected, whether or not the candidates would continue the current administration's policy requiring that councilors seek Mayor's Office approval before speaking with the city's various departments.
"As a legislator, it's imperative for me to be in direct conversation with department heads," Rosenquest said in response. "As somebody who votes on legislation and shapes the future of our community, I have to, I have to be in touch with these folks.
"I think, right now, what has happened is that there is this loose interpretation of the City Charter to say that, 'We're a strong mayor system and the councilors need to come to me, the mayor, first to get information,'" he continued.
"I don't think that's the right way. . . to be effective at your job, you need to have more information and to do that as a councilor and as a city worker, they need to be in direct communication."
Beebie responded similarly, saying it was imperative to let department heads lead their departments.
"In order to do that, we have to take away the barriers of effective communication," he said. "If you were to send an email right now as a councilor, it has to go through the Mayor's Office, to his assistant, to him, back to her and to the department head.
"How many barriers for effective communication exist in that mechanism? The one thing we need to do right out of the gate is take those barriers away. Let the men and women lead the agencies that we hired them to lead."
CANDIDATE TO CANDIDATE
Towards the middle of the debate, the two mayoral prospects aimed one question at their opponent.
Rosenquest, a Democrat and the Working Families Party candidate, focused on local hate crimes, like hate-related graffiti and a recent race-motivated attack downtown.
"You, being a retired police officer and mayoral candidate," Rosenquest said to Beebie, "do you think that, as a mayor or as a candidate for mayor, that you should use your platform to speak strongly against this? And how would you go about doing that?"
Beebie answered by saying he had already started that process and had met with others, like members of the local Black Lives Matter movement, to expand his knowledge of present racism in the Plattsburgh City community.
"In order to grow, not only be educated, but grow as an individual, we have to acknowledge what we don't know and accept the differences and understand and come together and coalesce," he said. "We have a real opportunity here if we continue to grow our relationship with the Black Lives Matter movement, the city Police Department and City Hall. . .
"Continue the relationships, continue the education process, continue the conversations and let's build a better community, because there is no room for what's happening in Plattsburgh — everybody is sick of it," he continued.
"We don't want the swastikas; we don't want the hate."
EXPERIENCE LEVEL
Beebie framed his question by first claiming there were similarities between the city's current mayor and Rosenquest. He noted how the legislator had accepted his second term on the Clinton County Legislature in January, months before he had an "epiphany" that prompted him to run for the city seat.
"I want to know, what's next? What's on the agenda?," Beebie asked, wondering when Rosenquest's next political "epiphany" would be. "What seat is it going to guide you towards?"
In response, the county legislator referenced his first run for mayor back in 2013, where, shortly after his move back to Plattsburgh City, he ran as an independent candidate and had lost. At the time, Rosenquest said at the debate, many had questioned whether he would stick around if he lost.
"Quite frankly, I am one of the only mayoral candidates, Jim Calnon included, who lost an election and stayed in our community," he said. "My intention for being here was always to stay here."
Rosenquest said he had yet to back down from his current county role in order to avoid an unnecessary special election and to carryout his obligation for however long his term lasts.
"Me and (City Mayor Colin Read) are not the same people and I think people know that and we decided that in July," Rosenquest said, referring to his success in the Democratic Primary. He added that Mayor Read was very smart and had a great career in economics and teaching.
"You're a smart person," he continued, addressing Beebie. "You had a great career in public safety, but the similarity between you two is that you're going into this with no management experience. As much as you want to say that you have managed people — you have never had to fire somebody, you have never had to promote anybody. . . you've never had to budget, you've never been responsible for budgeting something.
"That's a concern going into this office," Rosenquest continued, "that you are also going in without the career experience required to be effective as a mayor."
Beebie offered up a rebuttal.
"I spent 11 years managing people in crisis; I spent 11 years dealing with the most urgent needs of our city as a police manager," Beebie said. "Forty members worked directly for me when I was the lieutenant in charge of the Uniform Division.
"Not to mention the fact that I worked in every facet of the Plattsburgh City Police Department budget, depending on what title I held at that time. Your assertions really don't hold water," he continued.
"The fact is that a county legislator came into our city prior to you and didn't work out so well for us, so you can obviously see our apprehension to have another one."
Rosenquest spoke again, saying Beebie's experience still didn't stack up.
"I appreciate your experience," he said. "I appreciate that you spent 27 years in a career, but, when it comes down to it, going into a mayor's position with no managing experience and no budgeting experience is a concern."
DEBATE DETAILS
The debate was paneled by Press-Republican Editor-In-Chief Joe LoTemplio and WAMC Northeast Public Radio North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley.
Other topics had included the much talked about Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and the next phase of the Saranac River Trail, as well as the city's housing crisis and the upcoming year's budget.
It will air six times this coming weekend, starting with a Friday, Oct. 9 premiere at 8 p.m. on Mountain Lake PBS.
WATCH THE DEBATE
The debate will air at the following times on Mountain Lake PBS:
• Friday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 a.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5:30 a.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m.
• Monday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m.
As of Friday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m., it will be available online at www.mountainlake.org.
