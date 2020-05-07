PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read appointed Steve Brodi to the City Common Council's Ward 4 seat Thursday night.
"It's a great honor to be here and I am pleased to serve the city for the next six months," Brodi, who operates the Bridge Street Auction Service in the City of Plattsburgh, said.
"It will be my honor. Thank you."
VACANT SEAT
The Ward 4 seat was left empty when Paul DeDominicas, of AES Northeast, stepped down from the city body in mid-April.
DeDominicas, a former Community Development Office employee, took the seat Jan. 1.
In his April 17 resignation letter, the Democrat said, though he had hoped to create positive change in the city, there were "too many compromises that need to be made."
"The way the city is run is broken."
MAYOR'S CHOICE
Per the city's Charter, a council vacancy was to be filled at the next general election.
But, the mayor could appoint someone to hold the seat until that point, subject to an affirmative vote of three councilors.
"If the vacancy is not filled within 30 days following its occurrence, the mayor may request the election authorities to call a special election to fill the vacancy, to be held not sooner than 90 days and not later than 120 days following the occurrence of the vacancy, and to be otherwise governed by law," the charter reads.
By Sunday, May 17, 30 days would have passed since DeDominicas's resignation.
OK'D BY COUNCIL
At least one Ward 4 resident, 48-year-old Doug Butdorf, had expressed interest in the open seat, but The Press-Republican did not know of any other inquiries.
Last week, Butdorf, an independent, submitted a letter to the Mayor's Office and to city councilors to request their consideration.
At Thursday night's virtual meeting of the Common Council, held via Zoom, the mayor handed down the appointment to Brodi.
The decision was approved by all five councilors.
HALF-YEAR TERM
Mayor Read said the added councilor, who was to be sworn in following the Thursday night session, would hold the Ward 4 seat from Thursday, May 7 through Thursday, December, 31.
"We very much appreciate your time," Read said. "We look forward to having you join us next week."
