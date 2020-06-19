PLATTSBURGH — The governor has asked local governments statewide to make policing changes by next year, but Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read says, "Why wait?"
Last week, the city mayor, in coordination with City Police Chief Levi Ritter, revealed department-wide policy changes and yesterday announced the formation of a Public Safety Citizens Review Panel.
The group of community members was hoped to take a hard look at any of the city's past policing incidents and comb through its public safety efforts and policies in order to submit recommendations to the Common Council in three months time.
"And in the remaining three months of the year, we'll take a look at those recommendations and change code and laws and priorities and budgets and policies as necessary to put them into place," Mayor Read said.
"I would like to have this all completed by the end of the year."
POLICING CHANGES
Following the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, Minn. who died when a police officer cuffed his hands behind his back and knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, protests erupted around the country and the world.
Many had called on local officials to make policy changes for things like officer education and accountability, including residents of the City of Plattsburgh during a rally that had attracted an estimated 500 to 800 protesters in early June.
Chief Ritter said the the city's recently adopted changes updated its Use of Force policy and had said other changes "spelled out" protocols, such as the duty to intervene.
"(That) would have specifically addressed the George Floyd case," he had said, adding that the Minneapolis Police Department had a "duty to intervene" section within its Use of Force policy.
"So it is not a magic spell," the chief had said, "but it specifically articulates to the public, to the citizens, what our commitment is."
The updated policy also banned choke-holds and put a greater emphasis on de-escalation practices.
COMMUNITY PANEL
The Public Safety Citizens Review Panel was tasked with making recommendations to city officials on the following:
• Use of force by police officers.
• De-escalation training and practices.
• Crowd management.
• Community policing.
• Implicit bias.
• Awareness training.
• Restore to justice practices.
• Community-based outreach.
• Transparent citizen complain disposition procedures.
• Diversion courts.
ON THE PANEL
Mayor Read said the panel, which awaits acceptance of a couple members, was comprised of "really distinguished people from the population right across the spectrum of experience of age, of ethnicity, of education (and of) professional capacities."
Members announced Thursday include:
Amanda Bulriss, National Alliance on Mental Health of Champlain Valley executive director.
Bob Smith, local businessman.
Caprice Johnson, Black Lives Matter advocate.
Ed Hendricks, engineer.
Emily Stacey, City of Plattsburgh resident.
Maxine Perry, STOP Domestic Violence advocate and Plattsburgh Housing Authority employee.
Michelle Cromwell, SUNY Plattsburgh vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Ruby Roach, Black Lives Matter advocate.
Tenzin Dorjee, local businessman.
Will Brewer.
Hilary Rogers, public defender.
Jamie Douthat, assistant district attorney.
REFLECT NOT PUNISH
Mayor Read said the group would decide on meeting times and dates, but said he and Chief Ritter would act as ex-officios, answering questions as needed.
"This isn't a group that's designed to punish," he said Thursday. "This is a group that is designed to reflect and improve our practices so things don't happen in the future."
