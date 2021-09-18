PLATTSBURGH — Monticia Prather is living up to her title as the North Country Chamber of Commerce's 2021 Trailblazer.
Prather, vice president and branch manager of the Community Bank on Margaret Street in the City of Plattsburgh, was recently honored by Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women as Businesswoman of the Year.
"That night, I just went home and was in awe of the evening," she told the Press-Republican of a Wednesday, Sept. 8 event honoring the year's awardees. "To hear that I was recognized by an organization that looks at women and their involvement in the community, and the things about myself that they saw in order to give me that award — It's just a pretty big honor."
EST. 1919
Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women, with a mission of achieving equity for all women, has for more than a century fostered the success of the region's working ladies.
President Jennifer George said current club membership spans generations, including retirees and professionals of today.
"It's a great group of women who really bring their own things to the table," George said.
The organization aims to fulfill its mission through advocacy, education and information by offering advancement resources, work/life strategies and personal and professional connections.
NOMINATION LED
The group gathered Sept. 8 for its decades old tradition of recognizing female professionals at its Annual Celebratory Event, a tradition since 1928.
Awardees are selected via a nomination process.
"Monticia really came highly recommended, not just from one of the regional managers from Community Bank, but from people who have had an opportunity to work with her and she sits on the CVPH Board (of Directors) now," George said.
"She sounds like a really incredible lady that I'm excited to get to know better."
EMPLOYER OF YEAR
Riley Ford car dealership joined Prather as an honoree that evening, receiving Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women's Employer of the Year award.
"It was pretty cool that we had other people nominate us," Jenna Seguin, service manager and general manager, said. "It was just very humbling to have a group of peers out in the workforce who thought of our name and voted to have us."
The West Chazy business made headlines in 2019 when it became New York State's first and only certified woman-owned car dealership, a title it still holds today.
"While it is a woman-owned business, that isn't what makes it Employer of the Year," George said. "It's more that they encourage and foster education and advancement opportunities for women. What we really liked about Riley Ford is that those opportunities aren't just for women, they're available regardless if you are a man or a woman."
WOMEN DOMINATED
The dealership has just over 30 employees and Dealership Principal Joy Vanleuvan, who runs the operation alongside her mother, sister and daughters Jessica Hanson and Seguin, was proud to say most of its management positions were held by women.
"It's pretty exciting," she said. "It's not that we seek out just women, by any means, it just happens to be that the qualified applicant for the positions are women."
Both Vanleuvan and Seguin saw a possible connection between having women in those upper-level positions and receiving a higher number of female applicants.
"We're in an industry that is very male-dominated," Seguin said. "That can sometimes be a more comfortable atmosphere for other women who may not otherwise feel comfortable in an industry that is male-dominated.
"We never think about that way, because we just come to work, do our job and that's just the norm."
QUALIFICATIONS
Awardees are chosen annually via a selection process led by community nominations.
Nominees of Businesswoman of the Year should meet the following criteria:
• Employed for a minimum of five years
• Exhibit the highest degree of integrity in her daily life and be highly respected in her community
• Excel in her job as shown by contributions to advancements in her field and the community via the implementation of her job
• Exhibit creativity in the implementation of her job and have an active involvement in professional organization(s) in her field
• She should be someone who serves as a model to all working women and who exemplifies the contributions which all women are capable of making to society
Nominees of Employer of the Year should meet the following criteria:
• Provides outstanding opportunities for upward mobility and additional training for female employees
• Has established a job evaluation system that creates salary levels that provide equal pay for equal work
• Allows for salaries based on comparable worth
• Provides opportunities for development of new female talent
• Exhibits sensitivity to the needs of female employees
• Provides support for dependent care
• Has established liberal parental leave policies and/or flexible leave policies for employees
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.