Mausoleums go under control of Towns of Plattsburgh, Ellenburg

PLATTSBURGH — Following a years-long state receivership process, the towns of Ellenburg and Plattsburgh have gained control over the operations of the Whispering Maples mausoleum locations in each municipality.
Effective May 1, Plattsburgh took over the Memorial Gardens mausoleum on Tom Miller Road while Ellenburg took over mausoleum and crematory locations in its borders.
ABANDONED FACILITIES
The facilities were declared abandoned by the New York State Division of Cemeteries in 2015.
“They were going to leverage a state statute that requires abandoned cemeteries to become the property and be managed by the municipalities they lie within,” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor MIchael Cashman said.
But Cashman and Ellenburg Town Supervisor Jason Dezan were successfully able to work with a number of state legislators and Connie Goedert, the Town of Queensbury cemetery superintendent in Warren County, and the court-appointed receiver in charge of the Whispering Maples facilities, to get the facilities back on track.
Cashman thanked State Sen. Betty Little, Assemblyman Billy Jones and retired Assemblywoman Janet Duprey, for their help in securing state funding for the reconstruction and future maintenance of the facilities, as well as Goedert, who he called “a godsend.”
“She’s been working with us to get the paperwork in order, the finances in order, and, most importantly, to get the facilities in order, because they were in such disrepair, it was disgraceful,” Cashman said.
“Now that those goals have been achieved, the facilities have gone back to the respective municipalities.”
FUNDING
The repairs were funded completely by state division of cemeteries funds, Cashman said
Going forward, the Plattsburgh Town Clerk’s Office will handle the paperwork side of things, with Kevin Patnode serving as the administrator for the Tom Miller Road location’s records.
Duties like mowing, cleaning and plowing in the winter will go to the town’s Building and Grounds Department Cashman said.
GOING FORWARD
The Town of Plattsburgh will not be selling any more spaces in the mausoleum, and any further entombments that have already been contracted will be completed by staff from the Town of Ellenburg who run the crematorium there, according to Cashman.
And Plattsburgh will soon be starting a “Friends of the Mausoleum” group in an effort to connect with individuals with relatives in the facility, or who are committed to be entombed there.
“The facility is spectacular; It’s really done a 180 from where it was originally,” Cashman said.
“These facilities are housing folks’ loved ones. They have to be maintained to honor our dead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.