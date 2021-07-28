JAY — A Massachusetts teen died from injuries sustained in a dirt bike crash here Friday evening.
According to State Police, Alasdair H. Chambers, 17, of Rockland was ejected from his bike on Nugent Lane.
Troopers received a report of the crash at 7:44 p.m.
State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Trooper Jennifer Fleishman said Dr. Michael Sikirica, who is based at Albany Medical Center, performed an autopsy on Chambers' body Sunday, the results of which are pending toxicology.
Other aspects of the crash, including the preceding circumstances and Chambers' specific injuries, remained under investigation Monday, Fleishman said.
Fleishman offered the following recommendations for safe operation of dirt bikes and other all-terrain vehicles:
• Always wear a helmet.
• Wear proper clothing for the weather and terrain.
• Ride within your own capabilities and competency
• Be careful of speed, and ride at a speed proper for the terrain; be cautious when approaching hills, turns, any obstacles or rough terrain.
• Never ride under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
• Don't attempt wheelies, jumps or other stunts.
• Ensure your ATV is registered and insured.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.