PLATTSBURGH — City Police Arrested Jeremy M. Spikes, 22, of Hagerstown, Md., Thursday afternoon.
Spikes was wanted by Maryland Authorities for several felonies, including first-degree burglary and rape, a press release said.
City Detectives received information Thursday afternoon that Spikes was possibly in the area, according to the release, and Spikes was located at a residential complex on Margaret Street and taken into custody after a brief standoff.
Spikes has been charged as a Fugitive from Justice and was arraigned in Plattsburgh City Court.
