Maroun wins 4th Tupper Lake mayoral term

TUPPER LAKE — Village of Tupper Lake Mayor Paul Maroun kept his office Monday after absentee ballots broke the 371-371 tie that developed on Election Night.
Maroun and challenger Eric Shaheen had been tied for the mayor’s job but 44 absentee ballots were outstanding.
ABSENTEE VOTE COUNT
The Franklin County Board of Elections opened them Monday and Maroun got 31 votes and Shaheen got 15.
That made the total 402 for Maroun and 386 for Shaheen, giving the incumbent the win by 16 votes.
“I thank all who supported me,” Maroun said by email. “I’m happy. The results aren’t official yet.”
FOURTH TERM
The count will be certified by the Board of Elections on Nov. 27. This is Maroun’s fourth term as mayor.
Maroun ran on the Independence Party line after losing the Republican and Conservative party lines to Shaheen in caucuses.
TWO CAMPAIGNS
Shaheen ran on a platform of less government and opposed Maroun’s enforcement of the state mask order during the COVID-19 crisis.
Maroun said his job was to protect the rights of the citizens of Tupper Lake village and that’s what he did.
He said he’ll now focus on village infrastructure that includes getting a hotel built in Tupper Lake and a housing project planned for the vacant OWD factory.
“I will continue to move Tupper ahead with more housing at the OWD,” he said. “A new beach at the Village Park, baseball next year, and hotels to keep tourists here in Tupper Lake.
“Tupper Lake is the growth center in the Adirondack Park.”
The village is home to the Tupper Lake Riverpigs, a professional baseball team in the Empire State League.
