DANNEMORA — A Manhattan man was charged with contraband charges after the Clinton Correctional Facility’s mailroom received a package that led to 11 employees being transported to CVPH to be evaluated after opening it, State Police said.
The mailroom received the package Jan. 31 and it was addressed to an inmate. The New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team arrived at the mailroom and later determined it to be secure and safe for staff to return. The package was tested and determined to contain synthetic cannabinoids, a news release by State Police said.
Alex Krahmalni, 44, of Manhattan, was arrested and charged March 4 with one count of first-degree promoting prison contraband, a class D felony, after an investigation by State Police, the Office of Special Investigations with New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, the release said.
Krahmalni was previously an inmate at the Clinton Correctional Facility and had been released Nov. 21, 2019. Krahmalni was virtually arraigned by Plattsburgh City Court and released under the conditions of a pre-trial release in Clinton County. He is scheduled to reappear in the Dannemora Village Court March 15, the release said.
