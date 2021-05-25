PLATTSBURGH — Kevin Doherty, the man who fired on police late last year, has agreed to a plea deal that will give him a 12-year prison sentence.
According to Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, Doherty entered a plea of guilty to the charge of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, a class C felony.
The plea was in satisfaction of other charges against him.
OFFICERS NOT INJURED
Doherty, 34, was charged after an incident on Dec. 6, 2020 where police said he opened fire on a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy and a State Police trooper from an open window with a shotgun after police responded to his Rabideau Street home in Schuyler Falls for a wellness check.
Police returned fire and struck Doherty several times. He was taken to Albany Medical Center where he received treatment until his release on Dec. 11.
The officers were not injured, police said.
Doherty was indicted by a Clinton County Grand Jury March 26 on two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of menacing a police officer and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
A news release from Wylie’s office said officers were conducting a wellness check of a suicidal male when the incident occurred.
“During the verbal exchange between Doherty and law enforcement officers, Doherty fired one round with his shotgun towards the officers,” the release said.
“The round fired missed the officers and struck Doherty’s vehicle.”
DOHERTY ‘REMORSEFUL’
Wylie said Doherty was relatively cooperative during his arrest and the investigation proceedings.
“He was remorseful for his criminal conduct of placing law enforcement officers in serious danger and acknowledged his guilt at the time of his pleas,” the release said.
The negotiated sentence is a determinant sentence of 12 years followed by five years post release supervision, a fine up to $5,000 to be imposed at the court’s discretion, $300 surcharge, $25 crime victim assistance fee, a $50 DNA databank fee, and he must provide a DNA sample.
By entering the plea, Doherty agreed to waive his right to trial, waive his right to post conviction remedies as well as waiving his right to appeal, the release said.
TOXICOLOGY REPORT
Judge William Favreau scheduled sentencing for July 29.
In recommending the 12-year sentence, Wylie said he took into consideration the defendant’s physical and mental condition at the time of the incident, statements made by the defendant at the time of his arrest, past mental health issues, including suicidal ideations, the defendant’s cooperation and remorsefulness.
The toxicology report, Wylie said, revealed the presence of alcohol and drugs including Benzodiazepines and Buprenorphine in Doherty’s blood on the date of the incident.
GETTING HELP
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro said Doherty was clearly wrong to shoot at police, but he hopes he can be rehabilitated.
“We have rules of society and we have to keep them, but there are so many issues out there, and sometimes jail isn’t always the best place for people,” he said.
“Society should spend on fixing some of these issues and not just put people in jail because that isn’t helping society. If he (Doherty) can get the programs he needs and get help with the issues that brought him to this place then great, and if it takes 12 years then that’s fine.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo with Wylie assisting.
Doherty was represented by Public Defender Jamie Martineau.
