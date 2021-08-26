BEEKMANTOWN — A man was transported to CVPH for smoke exposure after an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Beekmantown Fire Department, a family was moving into the apartment on 92 Town Line Road and was bringing in several boxes, when some were placed on a stove top, which was accidently turned on.
The Beekmantown Fire Department received the call for the fire at 4:57 p.m. and were able to arrive by 5 p.m., First Assistant Chief Jim Favreau said.
By the time firefighters arrived at the apartment, Favreau said heavy smoke was showing with flames coming out the kitchen window.
Dannemora and Morrisonville fire departments assisted Beekmantown for the apartment fire, which Favreau said took firefighters about three to five minutes to knock down.
Favreau said help from the other departments came quickly.
“They got here as my trucks were getting here from Beekmantown,” he said.
One of the family members was taken to CVPH for observation after inhaling smoke from the fire, Favreau said.
Favreau also said a neighbor was able to grab a water hose and break one of the apartment’s windows to help put out the fire. He said that was able to keep the fire contained in the kitchen.
